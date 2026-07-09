Happiest Health Announces Launch of Speciality Clinics: Happiest Paediatrics, Happiest Orthopaedics, Happiest Gynaecology, Happiest Endocrinology & Your Personal Physician

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9: Happiest Health is happy to announce the launch of Speciality Clinics, Happiest Paediatrics, Happiest Orthopaedics, Happiest Gynaecology, Happiest Endocrinology & Your Personal Physician in Koramangala, Bengaluru, marking its entry into neighbourhood healthcare. This represents a significant expansion of the company's healthcare ecosystem, bringing consultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services together under one roof to deliver accessible, coordinated and Atithi-centric care.

Spread across more than 9,000 sq. ft. over four floors, the clinic has been designed to enable patients (Atithis) consult with specialists, undergo investigations at the NABL-accredited Happiest Diagnostics sample collection centre, and have access to an in-house pharmacy. The facility offers X-ray services, advanced diagnostic imaging and will expand its capabilities to include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in the coming months.

The clinics are led by Dr. Abrar Shariff - Paediatric Consultant, Dr. Nikhil Shanthappa - Orthopaedic Consultant, Dr. Veena Devi - Gynaecology Consultant and Dr. Rakshith Shetty - Consultant, Endocrinology & Your Personal Physician. Together, they provide coordinated care across specialties while emphasising prevention, long-term health management, and improved clinical outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Happiest Health, said, "Healthcare today is about making quality care accessible, convenient and connected to everyday life. At Happiest Health, we believe the future lies in integrated care that combines expert clinicians, technology and preventive healthcare. Our clinics are designed to let our Atithis experience the difference, embrace wellness and build lasting relationships. As we grow, our vision is to create one of India's most trusted neighbourhood healthcare networks, delivering seamless, holistic care across the Happiest Health ecosystem."

Dr. Abrar Shariff, Paediatric Consultant, said, "Children benefit most when care is continuous. A neighbourhood clinic allows families to receive trusted care closer to home while ensuring timely diagnosis, follow-up, and coordinated management whenever specialist intervention is required."

Dr. Nikhil Shanthappa, Orthopaedic Consultant, said, "Orthopaedic care often requires collaboration across multiple specialties, diagnostics, and rehabilitation. A synergistic care environment enables long-term outcomes while making the Atithi's journey convenient."

Dr. Veena Devi, Gynaecology Consultant, said, "Women's health needs ongoing care and support at every stage of life. By bringing specialist care closer to the community, we make it easier for women to access trusted, personalized care, encourage preventive screenings and enable early intervention for better health outcomes."

Dr. Rakshith Shetty, Consultant, Endocrinology - Your Personal Physician, added, "The role of a physician extends beyond treating illness to helping our Atithis achieve and maintain wellness. We support our Atithis in preventing disease, managing chronic conditions effectively and making informed decisions throughout their health journey."

Happiest Health Clinics, located in Kartavya, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, is a comprehensive neighbourhood destination, making quality healthcare accessible. Consultations will be available on all days from Monday to Saturday; Paediatrics - 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Orthopaedics, Endocrinology & Your Personal Physician - 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Gynaecology - 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Appointments can be made either on the Happiest Health website, calling +91 874-8888-874, or by visiting the clinic directly for a walk-in consult.

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated Healthcare Services, Wellness, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Knowledge Enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model, wellness centres, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and better knowledge.

The Healthcare Services (HCS) & Wellness Businesses specialise in multiple disciplines - Dental Services in Indiranagar and Whitefield, Ayurveda at Jayanagar, BodyDynamics (Physiotherapy, Ergonomics & Yoga) at Jayanagar and Koramangala, and Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Endocrinology & Your Personal Physician at Koramangala.

Our two flagship practices, Happiest Healthy Lifespan (HHLS) and Happiest Healthy Ageing (HHA), along with Brainsphere (Counselling, Psychiatry, and Neurology), ENT, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Urology, Obesity & Weight management will be coming up soon at locations across the city.

The Diagnostics business, guided by the philosophy of 'Probe. Predict. Prevent.' combines state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure with advanced technologies & diagnostic innovation to offer routine and specialised tests, that use AI-driven technologies, to enhance early detection and health outcomes.

The Digital Healthcare business offers virtual Doctor Consultations, a scalable platform that brings together Atithis and healthcare experts beyond geographical boundaries, using AI to leverage advanced technologies to enhance Atithi engagement, support health decision-making, and create a personalized healthcare experience.

The Knowledge business serves as the foundation for other businesses with the credo of 'Better Knowledge. Better Health.' and has emerged as a global leader through its acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, the free Daily HealthZine, podcasts, videos, and impactful health summits.

We are committed to inspire everyone to Experience the Difference and Embrace Wellness as a way of life.

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