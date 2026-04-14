Happiest Health Expands Dental Care Portfolio with Second Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic in Whitefield, Bangalore

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: Happiest Health, an integrated "Healthcare & Wellness Enterprise," has launched its second Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic in Bengaluru at Miraya Rose Complex, Whitefield. This further strengthens Happiest Health's presence in one of the city's fastest-growing residential and commercial hubs.

Designed as a 4,500 sq. ft. facility, the clinic brings together advanced dental technology, experienced clinicians, and an Atithi-first approach to deliver comprehensive, high-quality oral care. Led by Dr. Vikram Shetty and guided by senior specialists Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, Medical Director, Happiest Pearls, and Dr. Samuel Shadrack Surender, Deputy Medical Director, Happiest Pearls, the clinic is equipped with five dental chairs and a CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) machine, enabling precise diagnostics and end-to-end treatment under one roof.

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive and pediatric dentistry, restorative and prosthetic treatments, aligners, orthodontic treatment, dental implants, oral surgery, as well as laser-assisted procedures--ensuring atithis have access to holistic and specialized care within a single, integrated setting. Built with a strong focus on comfort, efficiency, and clinical precision, the facility integrates digital workflows and high-end equipment to deliver seamless care, from routine check-ups to advanced surgical procedures. The emphasis on stringent infection control, sterilization, and global asepsis protocols ensures a safe and reliable environment for atithis. The launch comes amid rising awareness around oral health and increasing demand for high-quality outpatient dental services in urban India, particularly in rapidly developing localities like Whitefield.

Dr. Vikram Shetty, BDS, MDS in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Unit Head-Whitefield, Happiest Pearls, said, "As a clinician, my focus is on delivering precise, efficient, and comfortable treatments tailored to each atithi's needs. This new facility allows us to combine advanced technology with a personalized approach, ensuring better outcomes and a significantly improved atithi experience."

Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, Medical Director, Happiest Pearls, said, "At Happiest Pearls, we are committed to clinical excellence rooted in decades of experience. Our approach integrates surgical precision with long-term oral health outcomes, ensuring that every treatment is both functionally robust and aesthetically refined."

Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Happiest Health, said, "At Happiest Health, we are focused on building a trusted healthcare network that combines compassion with cutting-edge innovation. The launch of our second dental clinic marks an important step in making world-class care more accessible."

Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & COO, Happiest Health, said, "With every new center, we are deepening our commitment to atithi-centric care and operational excellence. This clinic reflects our focus on quality, consistency, and creating a welcoming healthcare experience that atithi can trust."

With this launch, Happiest Health continues to expand its integrated healthcare model, where oral health is positioned as a critical component of overall wellness. The company plans to further scale its dental network with additional clinics across India, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare delivery.

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated "Healthcare & Wellness Enterprise" promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through better knowledge, state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centers, and clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.

The business divisions of Happiest Health comprise Knowledge, Diagnostics, Healthcare Services and Wellness. The Knowledge business is already a global leader by virtue of its much-acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, free daily Healthzine, podcasts, videos, and impactful health summits. Diagnostics provides routine blood tests and specialized tests in Bangalore.

The Healthcare services (HCS) business specializes in multiple specialities. We currently offer Dental and Orthopaedic services. We will soon offer ENT, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, Obesity & Weight management, Urology, and other disciplines.

The Wellness business too has a range of clinics including Ayurveda, Mental health, Body Dynamics, and Physiotherapy.

Our mission at Happiest Health is to inspire everyone to "embrace wellness" as a way of life.

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