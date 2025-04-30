Happinetz Partners with Sangeetha Gadgets to Bring Safe Internet for Kids Boxes to Bengaluru Homes

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Happinetz, India's first-of-its-kind internet filter box for children is proud to announce its offline retail partnership with Sangeetha Gadgets. The solution will now be available across 120+ Sangeetha Gadgets stores in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in Happinetz's nationwide distribution expansion.

With the growing adoption of digital learning and smart devices, Indian parents have increasingly accepted the necessity of providing internet-enabled screens to their children. The challenge, however, has shifted from "if" children should be allowed access, to "when" and "how" that access should be managed.

While concerns about unfiltered internet exposure have long existed, there has been a glaring gap in accessible, effective parental control solutions. The recent popularity of Netflix's show Adolescence, a psychological crime drama centered on a teenager's descent into violence, has reignited conversations around kids' screen time and digital safety. In one poignant scene, the protagonist's parents express shock, believing their son was "safe" simply because he was in his room with his phone -- a sentiment that has deeply resonated with audiences across the country.

As conversations around digital parenting grow, Happinetz emerges as a timely and robust solution. The product enables parents to set screen time schedules, monitor browsing history, block adult and unsafe content, and receive insights into their child's online activities. Happinetz is compatible with both WiFi and 4G/5G connections, and works seamlessly across devices and platforms.

Speaking on the new partnership, Richa Singh, CEO of Happinetz, said:

"The internet is a useful tool for kids but it can quickly turn into a trap. At Happinetz, our goal is to equip parents with a simple yet powerful solution to control their child's internet use responsibly. This partnership with Sangeetha Gadgets is instrumental in expanding our offline presence and helping more families across Bengaluru access our technology."

Chandu Reddy, Director, Sangeetha Gadgets, added:

"At Sangeetha, we are committed to delivering meaningful technology to Indian households. Our collaboration with Happinetz aligns perfectly with this vision. It's a solution that gives parents peace of mind, without requiring complex setup or tech skills. We are proud to be their retail partner in Bengaluru to offer this groundbreaking product."

With its AI/ML-powered four-level filter system, Happinetz blocks more than 22 million adult and unsecured websites & apps, easily controls social media, YouTube, gaming and more. From safeguarding kids' potential, to protecting them from distractions during study time, Happinetz is at the forefront of technology that enables parents to give stress-free, safe and controlled internet access to their kids across WiFi & 4G/5G.

As Happinetz continues its mission to create safe digital spaces for children, this partnership with Sangeetha Gadgets represents a pivotal step toward increasing accessibility and adoption among urban Indian families.

About Happinetz:

First in India, Happinetz is a Kids Internet Filter Box for WiFi & 4G/5G. It blocks more than 22 million adult and unsecured websites & apps, easily controls social media, YouTube, gaming and more. Also comes with screen time manager & quick access to insights & history of kids online activity. It works on all devices, browsers & systems and comes with robust protections against bypassing by kids. Visit the website for more: https://happinetz.com/product/happinetz-box

About Sangeetha Gadgets:

With a legacy of over 45 years, Sangeetha Gadgets is one of South India's largest and most trusted mobile retail chains, known for its customer-first approach and curated technology offerings from leading international and Indian brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)