Har Ghar Har Din Chicken Protein: IB Group's Nationwide Mission Led by Mr. Bahadur Ali, MD, IB Group

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: India's growing focus on nutrition and protein security has brought attention to leaders who are shaping the country's food ecosystem. Widely regarded as the father of modern poultry in India, Bahadur Ali, Managing Director of IB Group, stands out as a visionary entrepreneur whose leadership has transformed IB Group into one of India's leading integrated poultry and protein enterprises. He has expanded its presence across multiple states while empowering thousands of farmers and rural entrepreneurs through its integrated poultry model. By building strong partnerships with farmers and strengthening modern supply chains, the company has contributed not only to India's nutrition ecosystem but also to rural employment and livelihoods.

IB Group stands as India's only poultry company with complete backward and forward integration, managing the entire value chain from feed production, breeding, and farming to processing and nationwide distribution. This integrated model ensures quality control, efficiency, and consistent supply, enabling the company to deliver safe, affordable chicken protein to consumers across India.

Recognizing India's persistent nutritional gap, IB Group launched the nationwide campaign "Har Ghar Har Din ABIS Chicken Protein." Covering over 2,500 tehsils across 20 states from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the initiative encourages families to include protein in their daily diets while building grassroots awareness about nutrition and the importance of protein for healthier communities.

Speaking about the initiative, Bahadur Ali said, "Protein should not be seen as a luxury but as a daily necessity for every Indian household. Our campaign 'Har Ghar Har Din ABIS Chicken Protein' is creating awareness at the grassroots level, and the support from our farmers and partners is helping us reach lakhs of families across the country."

India continues to face a serious protein deficiency, largely due to limited awareness about the importance of protein in daily nutrition. While the country successfully addressed food shortages during the Green Revolution and strengthened milk production through the White Revolution, the focus remained mainly on increasing calorie availability rather than ensuring balanced nutrition.

As a result, a large section of the population still consumes meals dominated by carbohydrates such as rice and wheat, with insufficient intake of protein-rich foods. Many households are unaware that protein is essential for muscle development, immunity, growth in children, and overall health. Protein is often perceived as something only needed by athletes or fitness enthusiasts, rather than a daily dietary requirement for everyone.

Bridging this awareness gap is critical to improving India's nutritional health and ensuring that families understand the role of protein in building a stronger and healthier nation.

Among the many sources of protein available, chicken has emerged as one of the most sustainable and commercially viable options. Poultry production requires relatively fewer natural resources, has a shorter production cycle, and allows high-quality protein to reach consumers at an affordable cost. This makes chicken protein an accessible and practical solution to address India's growing nutritional needs.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IB Group continues to strengthen its value chain from farm to consumer, ensuring that affordable and quality protein reaches millions of households.

Through this mission, IB Group continues to work toward building a protein-inclusive India & a healthier future for the nation.

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