Harihara Arun Somasankar G Appointed Standing Counsel of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: On 18 September 2026, Advocate Harihara Arun Somasankar G received an official appointment letter from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, marking an important milestone in his legal career. Through a communication bearing R.O.C. No. 1473/2026, the Council informed him that, as directed by its Chairman, he had been appointed Standing Counsel to conduct cases on behalf of the Bar Council before the Hon'ble High Court of Madras. The letter was issued under the signature of Greetha Senthilkumar, Secretary of the Bar Council, and confirms that the appointment took effect on 18 September 2026.

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry plays an important role in regulating the legal profession across Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Its responsibilities include the enrolment of advocates, the maintenance of professional standards, and matters relating to the discipline and conduct of members of the legal profession. The appointment of a Standing Counsel to represent the Council before the High Court is therefore a position of professional responsibility that requires sound legal knowledge, careful preparation, and a clear understanding of the institution's interests.

As Standing Counsel, Harihara Arun Somasankar G will be entrusted with conducting cases on behalf of the Bar Council before the Madras High Court. This responsibility involves presenting the Council's position in legal proceedings, preparing submissions, and assisting the court in considering matters that come before it. Depending on the nature of the cases assigned, the work may involve questions relating to the regulation of advocates, the functioning of the Council, and the interpretation of applicable laws and rules. Such responsibilities call for diligence, professional integrity, and a commitment to the proper administration of justice.

The appointment is a significant professional development for an advocate practising in Chennai. Being entrusted with the responsibility of representing a statutory professional body before the High Court provides an opportunity to contribute directly to legal proceedings involving the institution and its functions. The appointment letter serves as official documentary confirmation of this responsibility and marks the beginning of a new chapter in Harihara Arun Somasankar G's professional journey.

The High Court of Madras holds an important place in India's judicial system, with a long history of adjudicating matters concerning constitutional principles, civil and criminal law, and the administration of justice. Appearing before the Court on behalf of the Bar Council requires a careful approach to legal research, the preparation of arguments, and the presentation of relevant facts and law. The role also carries an institutional dimension, as the counsel represents the interests of the Council rather than an individual client alone.

For young advocates and law students, professional appointments of this nature can serve as a reminder of the different responsibilities and opportunities available within the legal profession. The appointment highlights the importance of developing legal expertise, maintaining professional standards, and being prepared to undertake responsibilities that serve the wider legal community. It also draws attention to the role that advocates play in supporting the functioning of institutions responsible for regulating and guiding the profession.

The appointment is also an occasion for colleagues, friends, family members, and well-wishers to extend their congratulations to Harihara Arun Somasankar G. As he assumes his new responsibilities, the focus will be on representing the Bar Council effectively, preparing each matter with care, and fulfilling the duties associated with the office. The role provides an opportunity to demonstrate professional competence while contributing to the Council's work before the High Court.

With the appointment taking effect on 18 September 2026, Harihara Arun Somasankar G begins a new phase of his legal career as Standing Counsel of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The official communication records the Council's decision to entrust him with conducting its cases before the Hon'ble High Court of Madras. As he takes up this responsibility, his work will form part of the continuing legal processes through which the Council carries out its institutional functions. The appointment marks a noteworthy professional milestone and brings with it the responsibility to uphold the standards of diligence, integrity, and professionalism expected of counsel representing a statutory legal body.

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