NewsVoir

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 27: Harit Zaveri Jewellers, a prominent name in Gujarat's jewellery landscape, has unveiled its new flagship store in Rajkot, marking another milestone in its expansion journey. Guided by its philosophy of Right Craftsmanship, Right Quality and Right Price, the jeweller brings its distinctive range of heritage-inspired and fine jewellery to the city.

Rooted in the values of transparency and fairness, Harit Zaveri Jewellers follows the philosophy of "no bhed-bhav, chokho vyavhar" - treating every customer with equal respect and ensuring an honest and fair buying experience.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, alongside Founder Harit Zaveri, inaugurated the new flagship store, marking the occasion with a special celebration in the city.

Spread across 12,000 sq. ft., the new Rajkot store draws inspiration from the concept of India Modern - an interpretation of how Indian jewellery retail can evolve with changing times while staying connected to its origins. The concept brings together Indian craftsmanship, materials and cultural identity with contemporary design, technology and transparency, creating a spacious and thoughtfully designed environment centred around the experience of discovering and wearing jewellery.

"Opening a store in Rajkot is a significant milestone for us, both personally and as a business. Gujarat has always been an important market for Harit Zaveri Jewellers, and the growing response and trust of our clients here encourage us to keep expanding our presence across the state. With every new store, our endeavour is to be closer and more accessible to our customers, so they have the opportunity to walk in, explore designs and find jewellery that suits their individual preferences, needs and occasions," shares Harit Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

"What I admire about Harit Zaveri Jewellers is its commitment to the right craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and fair pricing. It's refreshing to see a jewellery brand that believes in delivering true value to its customers rather than relying on discounts, building trust through the quality of its jewellery and the honesty of its offering. It's wonderful to be here in Rajkot and be a part of this special milestone and new chapter for Harit Zaveri Jewellers," shares Hrithik Roshan, Actor, as he browsed through the flagship and jewellery.

Harit Zaveri Jewellers has grown from its roots in Ahmedabad, expanding its presence to Surat in September 2026 and now Rajkot. The jeweller draws on a longstanding family legacy in jewellery through RBZ Jewellers Ltd., bringing together traditional expertise and a contemporary approach to jewellery retail.

The store's interiors bring together Indian stone, sandstone, wood, brass and crafted surfaces, complemented by clean geometry, layered lighting and thoughtfully planned spaces. Drawing on elements of proportion, rhythm, thresholds, screens and framed views rather than conventional decorative motifs, the interiors offer a contemporary interpretation of Indian design, with the customer experience at the centre.

At Harit Zaveri Jewellers, jewellery is an expression of individuality and the moments one chooses to celebrate. The Rajkot flagship showcases four distinctive collections - Vivaah, Heritage, Shringaar and Vintage, each defined by a unique design sensibility and craftsmanship. From the delicate pearl cascades and colourful Jadau work of Vivaah to the bold antique gold silhouettes of Heritage, the traditional Taar Jadayi techniques of Shringaar and the intricate stone settings of Vintage, the collections present varied interpretations of Indian jewellery artistry, bringing together heritage techniques and distinctive design details.

Instagram: @haritzaverijewellers

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