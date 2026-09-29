Harit Zaveri Jewellers Expands its Presence with a New Flagship in Surat, Inaugurated by Vicky Kaushal

NewsVoir

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 29: Harit Zaveri Jewellers, a jewellery destination founded in 2014, marks its expansion across Gujarat with the opening of its new flagship in Surat. Located at Parle Point, the new space brings together the brand's contemporary interpretation of heritage Indian jewellery, considered design and commitment to transparent retail.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, alongside Founder Harit Zaveri, inaugurated the flagship @haritzaverijewellers with a grand Kabuki Drop, marking a new chapter for the brand in one of Gujarat's key jewellery markets.

Spanning a massive 10,000 sq. ft., the new jewellery space brings the perfect mix of India Modern in terms of client experience, design, bridal and daily wear to the city. During an exclusive fireside chat, Vicky Kaushal also shared how he strongly aligns with Harit Zaveri's core values of craft, ethics, and honesty!

"We wanted someone whose public persona and approach to his work had some resonance with what we are trying to build. Vicky has that combination of reach, humility and substance. So for us, it was both a communication decision and a value alignment," shares Harit Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

"When I was invited to attend the opening of a jewellery brand in Gujarat whose ethos lay in the right craftsmanship, the right quality and the right price, it stood out to me. In today's fast-paced world, there is something truly special about the sincerity and quality it takes to carry forward a legacy as distinguished as Harit Zaveri Jewellers. Buying jewellery comes with a great deal of trust, and that trust is built through the values upheld over time. I'm really happy to be here in Gujarat and be a part of the unveiling of Harit Zaveri's new legacy in Surat. To me personally, jewellery is tied to memories and celebrations, and you can feel that sentiment here," shared Vicky Kaushal, Actor, as he browsed through the flagship and its collections.

Built on the belief in "the right craftsmanship, the right quality and the right price," Harit Zaveri Jewellers has grown from its roots in Ahmedabad, drawing on a longstanding family legacy in jewellery through RBZ Jewellers Ltd. The brand's approach is guided by honest and ethical business practices, with an emphasis on fairness, transparency and equal respect for every customer. Its philosophy reflects its commitment to treating every customer with integrity and ensuring a retail experience without pressure or distinction.

The new Surat flagship brings to life India Modern, the brand's interpretation of how Indian jewellery retail can evolve while remaining rooted in its origins. Bringing together Indian craftsmanship, materials and cultural identity with contemporary design, technology and transparency, the space has been conceived as an environment where the jewellery remains the protagonist and every element enhances the experience of discovering it.

The interiors combine Indian stone, sandstone, wood, brass and crafted surfaces with clean geometry, layered lighting and generous circulation. Drawing on ideas of proportion, rhythm, thresholds, screens and framed views rather than conventional decorative motifs, the space offers a contemporary expression of Indian design, with the customer experience at its centre.

At Harit Zaveri Jewellers, jewellery is more than ornamentation; it is an expression of individuality and the moments one chooses to celebrate. The collections span everyday, occasion, statement and bridal jewellery, bringing together traditional Indian craftsmanship, distinctive design and versatility. Among its offerings are Gul, Saanjh and its Polki collection, each reflecting a different facet of Indian jewellery and its interpretation.

With its Surat flagship, Harit Zaveri Jewellers continues its expansion across Gujarat, bringing its approach to craftsmanship, design and transparent retail to a new market while remaining anchored in the values that have shaped its journey.

Instagram: @haritzaverijewellers

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