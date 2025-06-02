Harper Collins Publishers India Presents master storyteller Ashwin Sanghi's latest adventure-thriller in the chart-topping Bharat Collection, The Ayodhya Alliance

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 2: India's master storyteller, Ashwin Sanghi, is back with a riveting new novel, the much-awaited eighth book in the Bharat Collection - The Ayodhya Alliance - set to release this June. Written in his signature style, blending mythology, history and intrigue into a compelling plot, this gripping read is perfect for fans of the genre and anyone looking for their next engrossing read. The Ayodhya Alliance is now available on preorder.

* Readers of smart adventure-thrillers and fans of the bestselling Bharat Collection need not wait any longer!

Talking about the new book, Ashwin Sanghi says, "What if the answers to today's biggest questions were buried in the secrets of our past? The Ayodhya Alliance is a thriller that delves into legacy, legend, lineage and learning--told in my usual trademark blend of fact and fiction. It is my most ambitious project to date, and I hope that it will be relished by my readers."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher - HarperCollins India, says, "I have long admired Ashwin for his special ability to connect dots that most of us will never notice - across civilizations and continents, races and religions, the past, present and future - in the most entertaining way possible. As far as adventure thrillers go, the novels in his Bharat Collection stand apart for the superlative imagination and craft he employs to make them riveting page-turners from the word go. The Ayodhya Alliance is undoubtedly the most accomplished and exciting book in the Collection yet. It brilliantly combines current political intrigue with an ancient mystery, and its unexpected twists and turns and frequent revelations will delight readers in the best possible ways. I'm especially glad to be publishing it alongside freshly rejacketed editions of the rest of the Bharat Collection for thriller fans everywhere."

About The Ayodhya Alliance

An ancient secret. A forgotten science. A battle for the future of humanity.

Seven thousand years ago, as he lay dying on the battlefield of Lanka, Ravana whispered a secret to Lakshmana about a mysterious technology that held the key to Ayodhya's prosperity and the world's destiny.

For centuries, desperately sought by explorers, marauders and emperors alike, it has been kept hidden, safeguarded by warriors bound by an ancient oath.

Now, as tensions escalate along India's volatile borders and a crucial defence project teeters on the brink of failure, Indian industrialist Aditya Pillai and South Korean technocrat Somi Kim are thrust into a mission that will upend everything they know.

The two realize they must act fast, but never once do they anticipate that they will stumble upon startling revelations about a miraculous force that once connected Ayodhya to Kailasa, the Pandyan Empire, Rome, Damascus, Thailand and Korea. As the forces of past and present collide, a question looms large: who will harness the power of the ultimate enigma, and at what cost?

The Ayodhya Alliance spans continents and centuries, seamlessly weaving together science, legend and history in a breathless race against time. In this sweeping, unputdownable story of intrigue, betrayal, survival and love, master storyteller Ashwin Sanghi casts his web wider than ever before, spinning once again a riveting, edge-of-the-seat thriller.

About the Author

Ashwin Sanghi is among India's highest-selling English fiction authors. He has written several bestsellers in the Bharat Collection (The Rozabal Line, Chanakya's Chant, The Krishna Key, The Sialkot Saga, Keepers of the Kalachakra, The Vault of Vishnu, The Magicians of Mazda) and two New York Times and TheSunday Times bestselling crime thrillers with James Patterson, Private India (sold in the U.S. as City on Fire) and Private Delhi (sold in the U.S. as Count to Ten). He has conceptualized the Kutta Kadam thriller series, with the first novel in the series, Razor Sharp, being a national bestseller. He mentors, collaborates and edits several non-fiction titles in the 13 Steps Series on Luck, Wealth, Marks, Health and Parenting. He also contributes to the opinion page of TheTimes of India. Ashwin has been included by Forbes India in their Celebrity 100 and by The New Indian Express in their Culture Power List. He is a winner of the Crossword Popular Choice Award 2012, Atta Galatta Popular Choice Award 2018, World Business Review Iconic Achievers' Award 2018, the Lit-O-Fest Literature Legend Award 2018, the Kalinga Popular Choice Award 2021, the Deendayal Upadhyaya Recognition 2023, and an Honorary Doctorate from JECRC University, Rajasthan. He was educated at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, and St Xavier's College, Mumbai. He holds an MBA from Yale University. Ashwin lives in Mumbai with his wife, Anushika, and son, Raghuvir.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700117/Ayodhya_Alliance_Blog.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4665143/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

