Harpercollins India Announces The Launch Of Its New Imprint, Booktopus

New Delhi [India], March 4: HarperCollins Publishers India launches its new imprint Booktopus which will exclusively feature a range of high-quality, memorable books that foster curiosity and intellectual growth for pre-schoolers and early readers. Booktopus' mission is to inspire a love for learning in young children by creating engaging, fun and imaginative experiences.

Tina Narang, Executive Publisher - HarperCollins Children's Books, says, "We are delighted to launch Booktopus, a new imprint for pre-schoolers, an age segment where there is a growing demand from parents and educators for engaging content.

This exciting new imprint will include a wide range of books from novelty books that offer a hug and torch books with hidden pictures that light up; activity books filled with hours of fun to early learning with basic concepts, lift the flap and much, much more.

We are sure young readers will not only love the books on offer but also the adorable Booktopus mascot as he extends an eight-arm-wide welcome inviting them to dive into fun and learning."

As Ridwin Wadhawan, 3 years old, says, 'I love it!' And Mishka Sood, 5 years old, says, 'What a nice book!' as she flips through a Hug-Me book.

The inaugural range includes Hug Me board books, Torch books, Puzzle books, Touch-and-Feel books, Slide board books, Sticker books, Build It kits, Lift-a-Flap books and My First 100 board books.

About HarperCollins Publishers India

