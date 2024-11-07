HarperCollins India Announces the publication of 'The Homecoming' by Preeti Shenoy

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 7: HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of 'The Homecoming' by one of India's highest-selling authors Preeti Shenoy. The much-awaited sequel to Preeti Shenoy's bestselling novel A Place Called Home, The Homecoming is a poignant reminder that strength can often be found in one's darkest moments.

Paperback |Fiction| INR 399

Available now on pre-order | Releasing 28 November 2024

About The Book

When the past unravels, is love enough to hold the future together?

To the world, Alka's life is picture-perfect--she lives a charmed existence in a beautiful heritage bungalow on her husband Subbu's coffee estate with their two lovely daughters. But when disaster strikes after Subbu's near-fatal accident, buried secrets begin to surface, ripping apart the veneer of perfection. Even as Alka struggles to care for her husband and revive the fortunes of the failing estate, she is faced with an agonizing choice: fight for her strained marriage or give in to the long-dormant love she feels for her brother-in-law, Krish.

Can Alka's marriage survive the weight of deception? Or will a forbidden love damage hearts and destroy lives?

A moving continuation of the story that began in Preeti Shenoy's bestselling novel A Place Called Home, The Homecoming draws readers into a deep exploration of love, betrayal, and the dangerous secrets we keep from ourselves and the world.

Preeti Shenoy, author, says, "With The Homecoming, I wanted to explore the idea of what it truly means to return--not just to a place, but to a version of ourselves we may have lost along the way. It's a story about family, identity, and the complicated love that binds us, even when time and distance try to pull us apart."

Rashmi Menon, Executive Editor - HarperCollins India, adds, "The Homecoming is a masterful sequel to A Place Called Home, and showcases Preeti Shenoy's incredible gift for storytelling. With her honest and simple prose, Preeti takes us deep into the heart of Alka's world--a woman whose seemingly perfect life is dismantled bit by bit, revealing complexities that are as fascinating as they are heartbreaking. An exquisitely layered story with characters that are flawed and fragile but so rare, real and compelling, we can't help but feel for them. We are thrilled to be publishing The Homecoming and can't wait for all Preeti Shenoy fans to be delighted by it."

Preeti Shenoy is among the highest-selling authors in India. She is on the Forbes's longlist of the most influential celebrities in India. Her books include When Love Came Calling, Wake Up, Life Is Calling, Life Is What You Make It, The Rule Breakers, A Hundred Little Flames, It's All in the Planets, Why We Love the Way We Do, The Secret Wish List, The One You Cannot Have, The Magic Mindset and many others. Her work has been translated into many Indian languages. Preeti is also a motivational speaker, an avid fitness enthusiast, and an artist specializing in portraiture and illustrated journalling. Preeti lives in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

