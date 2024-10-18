HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Dakini: A Novel by K. Hari Kumar

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], October 18: Although the word Daayan is derived from Dakini, contrary to common belief, she is neither a witch nor a demon. Published by Harper Fiction Paperback | Fiction| 368 pp | INR 399 Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on 17 October 2024 'A tightly-told story of superstition.' --Namita Gokhale Dakini is a powerful and angry deity who represents the rage of a woman who has been pushed past her breaking point. She is a symbol of the holy feminine, and the rage she feels is not only her own, but also the anger of other women whose struggles and voices have been ignored.

Dakini is one of the mother Goddess's many forms.

While investigating a spate of unexplained deaths in a remote village, Mumbai-based journalist Mamta learns of the dakini: a bloodthirsty entity that haunts the surrounding forests, leaving mutilated corpses in her wake.

As the villagers' terror grows, so does their dangerous suspicion of women. With lives on the line, including her own, Mamta is dragged into a race against time--all whilst trying to escape her traumatic past, which threatens to turn her own mind against her.

By bestselling horror writer K. Hari Kumar, Dakini is a thrilling depiction of human courage in the face of terrifying adversity, and of superstition dwarfed by the power of the supernatural. It is a tale that is not easily forgotten.

'Touching, thrilling and impactful--Dakini is the need of the hour.'--Koral Dasgupta

'With Dakini, Hari Kumar consolidates his position as a horror maestro...The world he creates is macabre, terrifying, filled with real and imagined evil and entirely authentic.' --Anuja Chandramouli

'A tightly-told story of superstition and venality, and the power and wrath of dakinis and feminine energies.'--Namita Gokhale

Author K. Hari Kumar says, "Dakini is deeply personal to me. At its core, it's a powerful narrative about womanhood, resilience, and the dark forces that still haunt our society. By blending horror and mythology, Dakini challenges our understanding of the supernatural, while shedding light on the strength and vulnerability of women facing unimaginable trials. For the Indian reader, Dakini is an epic-horror."

Prerna Gill, commissioning editor, HarperCollins India says, "Dakini marks a new stage in the evolution of the Indian horror story. Moving away from tired gothic tropes and its hapless heroines, K. Hari Kumar creates a raw and visceral depiction of humanity struggling with its darkest aspects. A gripping read that one must not deny themselves."

K. Hari Kumar is a distinguished Indian author of eight books, including the bestseller Daiva: Discovering the Extraordinary World of Spirit Worship and the popular horror anthology India's Most Haunted, which was featured in HarperCollins India's list of Hundred Best Books by Indian Authors. Known to his readers as 'Horror Kumar', Hari's narratives, rooted in Indian folklore and mythology, have captivated readers nationwide and have been translated into multiple Indian languages.

In addition to his literary work, K. Hari Kumar is a screenwriter and filmmaker. His novel The Other Side of Her was adapted into the acclaimed Hindi web series Bhram.

Educated in Gurugram, he holds a B.Tech in Information Technology and a B.A. in English Literature. He currently resides in Pune with his wife, where he continues to nurture his creative pursuits. Dakini is his eighth book.

HarperCollins is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

