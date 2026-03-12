Harrow International School Bengaluru announces the appointment of Dr Caroline Pascoe as Head of School

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Harrow International School Bengaluru, which draws on the distinguished 452-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, has announced the appointment of Dr Caroline Pascoe as its new Head of School.

Having recently expanded its academic provision from Upper Kindergarten to Grade 12, Harrow Bengaluru remains committed to academic excellence, student wellbeing, global citizenship, and a strong boarding-led community learning ethos. With a 60% multicultural boarding community and an equally international faculty, the school has rapidly emerged as a leading hub for global education in Bengaluru, earning prestigious accolades from EW and ET Education and an honourable mention at the Architecture Prize 2025.

In 2025, Grade 12 students secured 83 international university offers, with several recognized for their innovative and entrepreneurial achievements. Notably, Ishanavi Jain received GBP 130,000 in scholarships from leading institutions.

Dr Pascoe joins Harrow Bengaluru with decades of experience across independent and international schools, including a notable seven-year tenure as Head of The International School Bangalore (TISB). This marks her fourth headship. She holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Management from the University of Exeter and is a graduate in Microbiology from the University of Bristol. Having taught Physics and Biology for many years, her career spans academic leadership, curriculum development, and pastoral care in diverse school environments.

Speaking about her appointment, Dr Caroline Pascoe, Head of School, Harrow Bengaluru, said, "I am pleased to be joining Harrow International School Bengaluru at a significant stage in its development. My focus will be on maintaining high academic standards, strengthening student support systems, and building a connected community across day and boarding. I look forward to working with our staff, students, and families to create an environment where every young person has the guidance and opportunity they need to thrive academically and personally."

Dr Pascoe has also served in leadership roles on the HMC Sports Committee, the Institute of Boarding, and the IC3 Presidential Committee in India. She was also a member of the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Women's Rowing Squad and has led more than 60 high-altitude climbing expeditions in the Indian Himalayas, shaping a leadership philosophy grounded in resilience, wellbeing, and character.

"We are confident that Dr Pascoe brings the right leadership strength and experience to guide Harrow Bengaluru through its next phase of growth. Her understanding of international schooling and her commitment to academic excellence and holistic development align well with the school's vision," says Dr Aseem Chauhan, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Harrow Bengaluru.

About Harrow International School Bengaluru

Harrow International School Bengaluru is a prestigious educational institution offering both IB and IGCSE, dedicated to providing a world-class learning experience that balances academic rigour with holistic development. Harrow Bengaluru embraces an educational philosophy that nurtures excellence, integrity, and global citizenship. Located in the thriving city of Bengaluru, Harrow Bengaluru offers a unique curriculum that combines the best of international educational practices with a deep respect for Indian cultural values. The school places a strong emphasis on cultivating critical thinking, creativity, and resilience in students, preparing them to succeed in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic world. At Harrow Bengaluru, students have access to modern facilities and resources, ranging from state-of-the-art science and technology labs to expansive sports grounds, all designed to foster both intellectual and physical growth. Harrow Bengaluru is distinguished not only by its academic achievements but also by its commitment to character-building and community engagement. The school encourages students to engage in meaningful service, develop leadership skills, and build an ethical foundation that emphasizes Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship.

Achievements and milestones

* Won silver awards for Physical Infrastructure & Learning Spaces and Holistic Development, Co-Curricular & Sports Education at The Financial Express India Education Awards 2026

* Ranked No. 1 in the EW Ivy League International Day-cum-Boarding School Category (2025)

* Gold Award for Infrastructure & Learning Spaces -- ET Education 2025

* Gold - Emerging School of the Year -- India Education Awards 2025

* Honorable Mention in Architectural Design / Educational Buildings in 2025 Architecture Awards

* Winner - LOOP Design Awards 2025 (Architecture | Educational Buildings)

* USGBC Platinum-certified campus with sustainable design features

* Host school for TAISI Sports Championship 2025, winning major titles across multiple disciplines

* Featured in The Great Indian Residential Schools on Jio Hotstar

