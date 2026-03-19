Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia's book 'The Power of Doing Good' coming out this Vaisakhi, from HarperCollins India

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 19: Right ahead of Vaisakhi this year, HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia's debut book, The Power of Doing Good: How Seva Can Change Your Life. Taking the reader through the inspiring journey of Hemkunt Foundation and foregrounding seva as a universal life philosophy -- rooted in Sikh tradition but relevant to every reader seeking purpose -- this book is one for these times where amidst all the chaos, people need something like this to anchor themselves in meaning and connect to shared humanity.

Talking about the book, Harteerath says, "Writing The Power of Doing Good has been a deeply transformative journey -- one shaped not just by events, but by years of observing, participating in, and reflecting upon what it truly means to serve. Through the story of Hemkunt Foundation, I have attempted to capture something more enduring than action alone: the quiet discipline of seva, rooted in Sikh principles and guided by the timeless wisdom of our Gurus -- 'Sarbat da Bhala', well-being for all, and 'Chardi Kala', to remain in a state of rising spirit. This book is not merely a record of what has been done; it is an offering, an archive of goodwill shaped with intention and care. It invites the reader to look inward, and to reconsider the nature of purpose -- not as something to be found in grand gestures, but in consistent, conscious acts of compassion. I have come to believe, through lived experience, that doing good is a way of being that quietly reshapes both the giver, and simultaneously the world around them. This book serves as a reminder that even the smallest act, when done with sincerity, carries within it the power to transform lives -- often beginning with our own."

Trisha Bora, Executive Editor - HarperCollins India, says, "There are very few people/organizations who are as inspiring as Harteerath Singh and Hemkunt Foundation. This is a story about how impactful selfless community service can be, especially in our troubled times. Anyone who reads this book will find their lives changed for the better."

About the book -

In April 2020, as a sudden nationwide lockdown left thousands of migrant workers stranded and desperate, the Singhs, a Sikh family in Gurgaon, rose to the crisis. They began preparing rotis at home and distributing them along highways to those making the arduous journey back to their villages. Their compassion sparked a movement, and through the Hemkunt Foundation, thousands across Delhi-NCR and Haryana joined in.

In The Power of Doing Good, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia shares the inspiring story of why Sikhs are born to serve -- through the legacy of their eleven Gurus, and the remarkable journey of Hemkunt Foundation. This book is a timely reminder of how practicing seva can lead all to a life of deeper happiness and purpose.

About the author -

Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia is one of India's most influential young humanitarians and the driving force behind Hemkunt Foundation's modern seva movement. Recognized across the country for his fearless on-ground work -- from COVID relief to the Punjab floods as well as in farmer support, animal welfare, women's dignity initiatives and nationwide emergency responses -- he embodies the rare blend of leadership, service and storytelling.

A founding team member of Hemkunt Foundation, Harteerath helped scale the organization into one of India's fastest-growing grassroots NGOs. His work includes designing high-impact relief missions, building long-term rehabilitation models, crafting donor-ready MIS systems and mobilizing lakhs of people online and offline to participate in seva. Over the years, he has led some of the largest relief efforts in India: oxygen cylinder drives during COVID, twenty-one Mobile Medical Vans serving multiple states, large-scale flood rehabilitation in Punjab, and Gurukul-based education and livelihood programs in Khandwa.

Beyond humanitarian operations, Harteerath is a widely followed content creator with over 500,000 supporters across platforms. Known for his raw honesty, clarity and emotional depth, he uses his voice to champion Sikh values, inspire youth to serve, and highlight real stories from the ground.

His work and impact have earned him a place in the Forbes 30 Under 30, HT City 30 Under 30, World Economic Forum's Top 50 Social Entrepreneurs of India, Femina's Men We Love, and MensXP's High Impact Men lists as well as recognition as Grazia's Social Activist of the Year.

About Harpercollins Publishers India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

For more information, please write to - shabnam.srivastava@harpercollins.co.in

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