Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Visits M3M's iMpower Academy, Applauds Youth Empowerment Efforts

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 23: In a landmark moment for youth empowerment and skill development in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the iMpower Academy for Skills, operated by the M3M Foundation, at Pattikalyana, Samalkha (Panipat). The visit, which coincided with the inauguration of the Rishikulam Wellness Center by Madhav Sewa Trust, marked a significant endorsement of the Foundation's mission to build a self-reliant and skilled generation.

The Chief Minister was welcomed in the esteemed presence of Pawan Jindal, President, Madhav Sewa Trust; Basant Bansal, Chairman, M3M Group; and Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation. The Rishikulam Wellness Center, an initiative by Madhav Sewa Trust, is a commendable step toward advancing holistic healthcare and community well-being in the region.

In his address, CM Saini stated "Vocational and technical education is the backbone of a strong workforce. Initiatives like iMpower not only uplift underprivileged youth but also ensure they are prepared to contribute meaningfully to the economy. I commend M3M Foundation for building such a powerful model, and I see great potential in replicating it across Haryana".

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, on the occasion expressed "Visiting the iMpower Academy today was truly inspiring. Interacting with the students and witnessing their confidence reaffirmed my belief that skill development is the most powerful tool for empowerment. The Foundation remains committed to opening up livelihood opportunities and shaping a generation of self-reliant, future-ready youth. This is the kind of impact that fuels our vision for a stronger, more inclusive India".

During his visit to the iMpower Academy, Saini interacted personally with the trainees, explored classrooms and advanced training laboratories, and commended the world-class infrastructure. Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee of M3M Foundation, briefed CM Saini on the various skill development initiatives and planned engagements at the centre, outlining the Foundation's vision for empowering youth through industry-aligned training. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and hands-on learning tools, the academy is one of the finest in the region. The Chief Minister appreciated the Foundation's efforts in delivering industry-relevant training, livelihood generation, and youth empowerment, all contributing toward the vision of a self-reliant India.

A key highlight of the visit was the enrolment of over 450 trainees currently undergoing training in various trades. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction at the Academy's success in placing students within just three months of training--underscoring the program's effectiveness and industry alignment. Saini was joined by prominent dignitaries including Manmohan Singh Badana (MLA, Samalkha Constituency), Mahipal

Singh Danda, and Pawan Jindal (RSS Head, North India)--all of whom praised M3M Foundation's visionary approach to skill-led rural transformation. The visit is a powerful testament to the synergy between government leadership and development-focused organizations like M3M Foundation, united in their goal to empower the youth and build an economically resilient Haryana.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group and is committed to bringing equitable development that ensures a life of dignity for every individual. The Foundation works on key areas such as education, healthcare, environment, disaster management, skill development, and community welfare. Programs like iMpower, Lakshya, Sarvoday, Saakshar, and Sankalp are empowering communities across India with sustainable, inclusive development models.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)