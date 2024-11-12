HaveUs AeroTech inaugurates 70,000 square feet MRO spares warehouse facility in B'luru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: HaveUs AeroTech India, your one-stop solution for MRO needs is thrilled to announce the commission of first-of-its-kind Engineering Mega Warehouse to store engineering spares that are integral to maintenance, checks and repairs of the aircraft. The 70,000 square feet facility will have the capacity to store thousands of engineering spares and components along with aircraft engines and radomes.

The new HaveUs warehouse is located about 6 kilometers from the Bengaluru International Airport, in Devanahalli aimed at significantly improving the turnaround time for airlines. This 24/7 facility will also provide logistics support to airlines in the form of air suspension trucks. These trucks will operate round-the-clock to pick up and drop aircraft engines and radomes from the airport to the facility.

The facility will offer one-stop solution for storing aircraft spares, tools and ground support equipment ranging from wheels and brakes, hardware to sophisticated and complex avionics, hydraulics, structural, pneumatic, and mechanical components.

Feeling elated on the opening of the new warehouse, Anshul Bhargava, Managing Director of HaveUs AeroTech India Limited said: "Today a part of my dream has come true. I have always dreamt of a self-reliant India in terms of MRO. This warehouse will help airlines operating out of Bengaluru airport reduce their TATs and help in supplying crucial spares as need arises."

"The choice of Bengaluru for this warehouse was a very obvious one. The city is evolving as a major aerospace and MRO hub of India. All major domestic as well as international airlines have already commenced operations from this airport. At this pace, the instances of AOG due want of spares is most likely to occur at the base station, leading to need of more such warehouses in and around the airport vicinity."

"The spares facility has the capacity to store equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including small and big components," says HaveUs AeroTech

"India has a hot and humid climate and having environmental controlled warehouses is critical to preserve the life of aircraft components," says HR Jagannath, Technical Director, HaveUs AeroTech. "To fulfill this critical need, Haveus has earmarked lots of resources to build world class warehouses. This initiative will go a long way to fulfill the pressing need of storing aircraft components and prolonging their life," adds Jagannath

HaveUs AeroTech's selection of Bengaluru for its spares warehouse comes on the backdrop of evolution of Bengaluru as a premier aviation and aerospace hub of South India. Just recently Air India inked a deal with BIAL to develop Bengaluru as its aviation hub. Other domestic as well as international carriers like IndiGo, Akasa Air, Singapore Airlines, Salam Air, SpiceJet, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, British Airways and many more.

Apart from being the IT-hub of India, Bengaluru is connected to 72 domestic destinations, the highest in the country and 28 international destinations that is set to increase over the next few months. Touted as the third busiest airport in the country, Bengaluru's choice for the spares warehouse was a strategic choice.

Apart from Bengaluru, the company is planning to expand further to metros like Delhi and Mumbai by acquiring 80,000 square feet area for spares warehouse. "This robust expansion in spares warehouse segment is on the backdrop of rising global supply chain issues in India," says HaveUs AeroTech.

