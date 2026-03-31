Haveus Aerotech Signs Rs450 Crore MoU with Karnataka Government to Establish Advanced MRO Hub

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Haveus Aerotech, a leading provider of aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Karnataka to establish a state-of-the-art MRO facility. The project represents a strategic investment of ₹450 crore over the next five years.

The proposed facility will specialize in high-end component MRO services for including the repair of Radomes, Nacelles, Landing Gear, and Auxiliary Power Units. This expansion is expected to generate high-skilled employment for over 100 aviation professionals in the region.

Under the agreement, the Karnataka government will provide a streamlined regulatory pathway, facilitating necessary permissions, registrations, and policy-driven incentives to ensure the project is commissioned in a time-bound manner.

This announcement follows Haveus Aerotech's recent DGCA approvals for its Delhi and Bengaluru hubs. Notably, the Bengaluru facility recently became South India's first and only authorized service station for Safran Cabin Germany, marking a major milestone in localized aircraft interior maintenance.

Anshul Bhargava, Managing Director, Haveus Aerotech said, "We are looking forward to leveraging Karnataka's already strong aerospace ecosystem and introducing technologies that are not currently available in India. This will make the nation more self-reliant in MRO services, directly supporting the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

By integrating world-class infrastructure with elite OEM partnerships, Haveus Aerotech is committed to making aviation maintenance faster, more cost-effective, and technically superior within Indian borders.

https://www.haveusaerotech.com/

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