Haworth Unveils the Future of Workspaces, Build for Those Who Build India, at ORGATEC India 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: Haworth, a global leader in workplace solutions, will participate in ORGATEC India 2026, an exhibition focused on office furniture, workplace design and solutions for modern working environments. Taking place from November 19th to 21st at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Haworth will present its vision for Indian workplaces under the theme 'Future of Workspaces. Build for Those Who Build India'.

At the centre of Haworth's showcase will be 'Workplace Through the Senses', an experiential booth designed to show how workplace environments can support comfort, focus, collaboration and wellbeing. Through elements spanning sight, sound, touch, taste and smell, visitors will explore how colour, lighting, acoustics and material influence how people experience their surroundings and, in turn, how they work. The booth brings together Haworth, BuzziSpace, Hushoffice and Cappellini, with solutions from BuzziSpace and Hushoffice showing how acoustics shape focus and wellbeing at work. The showcase will also highlight the role of research-led design in creating inclusive workplaces that accommodate different sensory needs and ways of working.

Henning Figge, President, Haworth International, said, "Workplace design is about understanding people and how they do their best work. As organisations navigate changing expectations around employee experience, collaboration and wellbeing, the workplace must respond to a wider range of human needs. ORGATEC India provides an important opportunity to demonstrate how thoughtful design, informed by research and global experience, can help organisations create environments that work better for their people. "

As part of the official Workspace Dialogues track, aligned with ORGATEC India's central WorkNXT theme, Haworth is co-creating two panel discussions with leading voices from workplace architecture and design. On November 19, the session 'Future of Workspaces: Designing for the Senses' will explore neurodiversity, acoustics and sensory-inclusive design. On November 20, 'Designing the Next Generation of Indian Workplaces' will examine how workplace environments can respond to changing workforce expectations, organisational culture and the evolving requirements of Indian businesses.

Praveen Rawal, Vice President - Sales, Asia Pacific, Haworth, said, "India's workplace landscape is evolving alongside its economic ambitions and changing workforce expectations. People experience the same space very differently, and factors such as acoustics play a growing role in how well they can focus and collaborate. At Haworth, we bring together global research and an understanding of local needs to design for this diversity. Our participation at ORGATEC India reflects our commitment to contributing to this conversation and helping businesses rethink their workplaces."

A key focus of the showcase will be Haworth's manufacturing capability in India, where its products are manufactured, not merely assembled. Present in India since 1997, Haworth opened its manufacturing facility in Chennai in 2014. Its India-made products are BIS-certified, and a second factory now under construction in Chennai will double its plant space. The showcase will show how this domestic capability supports quality, supply chain resilience and local value creation, while bringing global design expertise closer to Indian customers.

Visitors will also see a live demonstration of Haworth's Second Life programme, which encourages organisations to look beyond product replacement and consider the longevity of workplace investments. The demonstration focuses on durability, repairability and extending product life, and shows how circularity can be built into workplace planning and purchasing decisions.

Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director, Haworth India, said, "The future of Indian workplaces must be built around the people and businesses that will drive the country forward. This calls for design that responds to the needs of India's workforce, backed by products that are genuinely manufactured in India and a more considered approach to product life cycles. Through our participation at ORGATEC India, we want to demonstrate how these priorities can come together to create workplaces that are relevant to Indian businesses today and adaptable to their needs in the years ahead."

Visit Haworth at Booth D02, ORGATEC India 2026, November 19 - 21, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. To book a guided walkthrough of the booth, register at https://www.haworth.com/ap/en/company/events/2026/orgatec-india.html

About Haworth

The Haworth Group designs at the intersection of people and environments with brands like Haworth, BuzziSpace, Cappellini, Cassina, Ceccotti Collezioni, Hushoffice, Interni, JANUSetCie, Karakter, Luminaire, LuxuryLivingGroup, Poltrona Frau, Tuohy and Zanotta. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Holland, Michigan, U.S.A., Haworth is a privately owned company operating in more than 150 countries through a global network of 400 dealers and 8,000 employees.

With a heritage in the workplace, Haworth is the founding brand of the Haworth Group. Haworth believes great spaces empower people to thrive and work their best. As a leading global furniture maker, the company partners with customers, dealers and influencers to create spaces that result in effective people and efficient real estate. Haworth's customer-first approach comes from an entrepreneurial spirit, design-forward thinking and multicultural perspectives.

Visit http://haworth.com/

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