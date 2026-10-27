HDB Financial Services Brings Festive Cheer with 'Khushiyo ka Season', Offering Daily Gold Coins, Cashbacks, Fee Waivers and Movie Tickets

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: HDB Financial Services Ltd. (HDBFS), a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), has introduced festive offers under its 'Khushiyo ka Season' campaign, providing additional benefits to eligible customers during the festive season.

Under the 'Har Roz Gold Jeeto' offer, one eligible customer nationwide will win a 1-gram, 24-karat (995 purity) gold coin every day during the campaign period. The offer is applicable to customers availing Personal Loans, Business Loans, Loans Against Property and Enterprise Business Loans. The offer is valid from October 9 to November 8, 2026.

As part of a separate festive offer, customers who avail a Gold Loan from HDB Financial Services during the same period will be eligible for complimentary movie ticket vouchers. The vouchers will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number and/or email address within 10 working days of the loan disbursal.

Every festive season HDB's cash back program is much anticipated and enthusiastically welcomed. This program is active at Consumer Electronics dealerships near you. Complimenting the program this year are application fee waivers when customers apply for a loan against property. This would help drive greater awareness of this form of finance to meet credit needs.

The campaign reflects HDB Financial Services' focus on making credit accessible and convenient while offering additional benefits to customers during the festive season. Through its lending solutions and customer-focused initiatives, the company aims to support customers in meeting their financing requirements with clear guidance and convenient service.

Speaking about the campaign, Anand Bhatia, Chief Data Officer and Analytics at HDB Financial Services, said, "At HDB Financial Services, our focus is on being a dependable partner that helps customers access credit with greater confidence and convenience. Through the Khushiyo ka Season we remain committed to being a partner who spreads cheer in the consumers' life and hence continue to remain a cherished relationship"

Customers can connect with their nearest HDB Financial Services branch or representative, visit www.hdbfs.com, or access the company's app for further information on the offers and eligibility requirements.

About HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFS) is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company ('NBFC') offering wide range of loan products to individuals, emerging businesses and micro enterprises. Established in 2007, as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited, HDBFS is categorized as an upper layer NBFC by the RBI. HDBFS offers a large portfolio of lending products that cater to a growing and diverse customer base through a wide omni-channel distribution network. Its lending products are offered through the three business verticals: Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance and Consumer Finance. As of Sept 30, 2026, the Company's distribution network spans 1,701 branches across 1,156 cities/ towns.

For more information, please log on to: www.hdbfs.com

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