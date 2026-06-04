HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio, A Disciplined Investment Approach for Sustainable Growth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) introduces HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio, this Investment Approach is designed with an objective to align investments with principles of sustainability, governance, and societal well-being while aiming for long-term wealth creation.

About HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio

The financial landscape is evolving. A growing segment of investors today seek more than just profits-- they are keen for their capital to contribute towards a positive impact. HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio is HDFC AMC's response to this shift, catering especially to those who value ethical principles, disciplined research, and sustainable growth in their investment choices. This Investment Approach aims to focus on companies that:

- Exhibit strong governance and transparency

- Align operations with constructive societal outcomes

- Deliver quality metrics like ROCE, ROE, EPS, CAGR, and FCF growth

- Demonstrate long-term growth potential with efficient capital allocation

A key principle of this strategy is non-harm and sustainability and aiming to avoid investments in businesses that conflict with these values. The Investment Approach will avoid investing in equities of companies that generate revenues predominantly from - Defence, Alcohol, Cigarettes & Tobacco Products, Dairy Products, Leather Products, Animal testing (including Pharmaceuticals companies involved in such practices), Meat and poultry industries or any form of animal cruelty, businesses engaged in serving meat/alcohol, Gambling & Betting, to ensure investments align with values of non- harm and sustainable principles.

Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC, commented, "Investing is not just about creating wealth, but also about shaping the kind of future we want to build. Through the 'HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio' approach, we seek to invest in businesses that combine sustainable growth with strong governance and responsible conduct. The strategy is anchored in the belief that long-term value creation goes hand in hand with being good for the planet, good for people, and good for society"

Mr. Ashish Jagnani, Senior Fund Manager - PMS and AIF, HDFC AMC, added, "HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio' aims to pursue ethical principles, robust research and a focus on sustainable growth, with a view to deliver healthy risk-adjusted returns over the long term"

About HDFC AMC PMS

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, the Portfolio Manager, was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on 10th December, 1999 and was registered vide registration number PM/INP000000506 with SEBI on 22nd December 2000 to carry out portfolio management services.

HDFC AMC PMS offers the following services:

- Discretionary

- Non-Discretionary

- Advisory

- Co-investment Services

As of 31st March 2026, HDFC AMC PMS manages assets worth ₹10,573.10 crore through its various Investment Approaches.

Direct Onboarding: The Portfolio Manager provides a direct onboarding option to clients who wish to avail HDFC AMC PMS services, without intermediation of persons engaged in distribution services.

To know more about direct onboarding, write to pms@hdfcfund.com.

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