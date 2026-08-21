HealthEdge® Expands India Footprint with New Thiruvananthapuram Campus, Deepening Commitment to Technology Innovation and Growth in Kerala

BusinessWire India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 20: HealthEdge®, a leading healthcare technology company serving more than 110 million covered lives across the United States, today inaugurated its new campus at Brigade Square, Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The expansion reinforces HealthEdge's long-term investment in India and marks the next chapter of a deep and established presence in Kerala.

HealthEdge provides AI-powered software and technology-enabled services that help U.S. health plans modernize healthcare administration, bringing together operational services with payer claims administration, payment accuracy, care management, risk adjustment, and provider data management technologies. Following HealthEdge and UST HealthProof's merger, the two organizations have united under a single HealthEdge brand, backed by Bain Capital. For Kerala, this is not a new relationship -- UST HealthProof has had a longstanding presence in the state, and this campus marks its evolution under the HealthEdge brand.

"Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as one of India's most compelling destinations for global technology companies, and this campus reflects our long-term commitment to the city," said Kevin Adams, CEO of HealthEdge. "The people who work here are central to how we build and deliver our platform. We're proud to be part of what's growing in this community. As HealthEdge continues to grow in India and across our global geographies, including the United States, the Philippines, and Mexico, we are actively recruiting talented professionals to join our teams."

The new campus spans approximately 162,000 sq. ft. across 11 of Brigade Square's 12 floors, with seating capacity for approximately 1,500 employees. HealthEdge operates across seven cities in India: Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, with teams spanning engineering, product development, technology, operations, and corporate functions.

To learn more about career opportunities, follow HealthEdge on LinkedIn and visit HealthEdge.com/careers.

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