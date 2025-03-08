Healthians Secures Top Spot in Times Health Survey Across Delhi NCR and Mumbai

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 8: In a significant milestone for the healthcare industry, Healthians has been crowned as the No. 1 diagnostics Lab in Delhi NCR and Mumbai by the Times Health Survey - Diagnostic

Deepak Sahni, Founder of Healthians, expressed his elation at this achievement, stating, "In the evolving landscape of healthcare, it's immensely gratifying to see our efforts recognized. As we celebrate a decade of service, I am thrilled to announce that Healthians has been ranked as the No. 1 diagnostics service in Delhi NCR and Mumbai"

Healthians' journey over the past decade has been marked by a steadfast commitment to democratizing healthcare through technological innovation and a customer-centric approach. The company's rapid growth trajectory underscores its dedication to excellence and healthcare accessibility.

Notably, Healthians holds the distinction of being the youngest lab to receive CAP accreditation, showcasing its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards. The company's extensive fleet of phlebotomists, the largest in the industry, ensures unparalleled convenience by bringing diagnostic services directly to customers' doorsteps.

Pioneering initiatives such as Smart Reports and Live Reports have further solidified Healthians' position as an industry leader. These innovative solutions aim to simplify health check results and enhance customer experience, setting new benchmarks for accuracy and quality.

Healthians' introduction of pre-barcoded and sealed kits further underscores its commitment to quality and accuracy at every stage of the diagnostic process.

Deepak Sahni emphasized, "What truly sets us apart is not just the milestones we've achieved, but the people who have made it possible - a resilient team of professionals, our loyal customers, and our trusted partners."

As Healthians looks ahead to the future of healthcare, its promise remains unchanged: to continually evolve and offer the highest standard services to customers. The company remains dedicated to making healthcare customer-centric, technology-driven, and accessible to all.

As celebrations ensue for this significant accomplishment, Healthians reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company pledges to continue its mission of fostering a healthier India, breaking new grounds in healthcare along the way.

Deepak Sahni extended his gratitude, stating, "Thank you to all who have been part of this incredible journey. Here's to a decade of service and many more milestones to come!"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)