Herbalife India Partnered with IRONMAN 70.3 GOA 2024 to Empower Athletes

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 12: Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, had announced its partnership with IRONMAN 70.3 India, marking the third consecutive year of collaboration. This agreement underscored Herbalife's commitment to supporting athletic performance through premium sports nutrition.

The IRONMAN 70.3 event was a premier long-distance triathlon affiliated with the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). It covered a total distance of 113.0 km, including a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run. The race took place in the scenic backdrop of Goa, providing athletes with both an exceptional experience and a demanding course.

Herbalife provided nutritional support to athletes during the event, ensuring they had access to the products needed for optimal performance and hydration. Through this initiative, Herbalife aimed to promote exercise as part of a comprehensive approach to health and wellness, reinforcing the importance of nutrition in achieving sporting success or wellness goals.

Panchali Upadhaya, Vice President - Sales, Marketing, and Associate Communications at Herbalife India, said, "We are truly honored to continue our collaboration with IRONMAN 70.3 India. At Herbalife, we believe in the transformative power of sports to uplift lives and create connections within our communities. Our passion drives us to support athletes and empower individuals, not just in their training but in their overall journey toward health and wellness. This partnership is a testament to our belief in the power of nutrition in helping everyone live their best lives."

Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska and franchise owner of the IRONMAN brand in India, added, "This long-standing association of Herbalife with IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is a testament to Herbalife's commitment to sports and sports nutrition to help athletes perform at their best. It aligns with the spirit of a globally renowned race like IRONMAN 70.3 Goa India and signifies a shared commitment to supporting sports enthusiasts and fostering a fitness culture across the nation. I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Herbalife for their continued support and partnership with IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India."

The profile of sports nutrition in India was rapidly increasing. The IMARC Group reported that the Indian sports nutrition market was valued at approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and was projected to reach an estimated USD 3.1 billion by 2032. This growth was fueled by rising health consciousness, an increasing number of fitness enthusiasts, and a shift towards healthier lifestyles. Herbalife's Sports Nutrition Portfolio 'Herbalife24' supported this trend, by offering products designed to help athletes with recovery, hydration, and overall performance.

Herbalife sponsored over 150 athletes, teams, and leagues across the globe, supporting them with quality sports nutrition products at all stages of their training and competing. In India, Herbalife continued to support athletes like Virat Kohli (cricket), Smriti Mandhana (cricket), Lakshya Sen (badminton), Manika Batra (table tennis), Mary Kom (boxing), and para-badminton player Palak Kohli. Herbalife also supported major teams and sporting events, including the Indian Olympics, Special Olympics, Commonwealth Games, IPL, Pro Kabaddi, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa 2024, and others.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

