Hero FinCorp's AI-Led Lending Platform 'Project Dhruv Tara' and Talent Initiatives Earn Industry Recognition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: As artificial intelligence and advanced analytics reshape credit decisioning across India's lending ecosystem, financial institutions are now increasingly combining advanced analytics with organisational capability to deliver faster credit access and scalable growth.

Reflecting this shift, Hero FinCorp Limited, an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has received two industry recognitions for its tech-led lending architecture and organisational practices.

The company has been awarded Best Digital Strategy Delivering Business Value (MSME Lending) at the 3rd Annual NBFC & Fintech Excellence Awards 2026, held in Mumbai. In addition, Hero FinCorp also received recognition for Significant Achievement in HR Excellence at the 16th CII National HR Excellence Awards 2026.

Introducing Project Dhruv Tara

At the core of Hero FinCorp's digital lending evolution is Project Dhruv Tara, the company's AI-led lending architecture designed with the aim to strengthen credit decisioning, reduce cyclical exposure and improve portfolio predictability.

Drawing on a combination of diverse datasets, and advanced analytics, Project Dhruv Tara enables the company to evaluate credit opportunities more holistically and identify higher quality borrowers on a segment-level.

By strengthening decision intelligence across the credit lifecycle, the initiative supports Hero FinCorp in building a more predictable and resilient loan portfolio, with the aim to enable faster and more seamless credit access for customers.

AI-Led Decision Intelligence

Hero FinCorp's technology architecture integrates underwriting intelligence, advanced analytics, and data-driven customer insights with the aim to strengthen credit governance and improve decision accuracy.

These capabilities allow the company to better understand borrower behaviour, evaluate risk across multiple dimensions, and tailor credit offerings in a disciplined and scalable manner.

This technology-led approach also enables faster loan assessments, streamlined onboarding, and improved operational efficiency, delivering a smoother borrowing experience for customers.

With over 13 million customers and a distribution footprint spanning over 18,600 of India's PIN codes (as of March 31, 2026), Hero FinCorp is leveraging technology and AI integration with an aim to enable scalable credit deployment across urban, semi-urban, and emerging MSME clusters.

Building Organisational Capability

Alongside its investments in tech-led AI-based models, Hero FinCorp continues to work towards strengthening organisational capability through structured talent management and leadership development initiatives.

The recognition at the CII National HR Excellence Awards 2026 reflects the company's focus on human potential initiatives that support its evolving technology-enabled operating model.

Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Priya Kashyap, Chief Operating Officer & Chief of Staff, Hero FinCorp, said: "At Hero FinCorp, we see data intelligence and advanced analytics as a key strategy towards building a resilient and responsible lending institution. Project Dhruv Tara represents an important step in this journey, enabling us to combine diverse data signals with technology-led decisioning to strengthen credit quality and improve the speed of credit delivery. Equally important is building the organisational capability required to sustain this transformation. The recognition for HR excellence reflects our continued focus on developing and retaining top talent that can support long-term growth in an evolving financial services landscape."

These recognitions underscore Hero FinCorp's ongoing efforts to strengthen both its lending intelligence and human potential as the financial services sector increasingly adopts data-driven operating models.

Project Dhruv Tara serves as a strategic anchor for Hero FinCorp's AI-led lending journey, guiding the company's efforts to deliver responsible credit access.

About Hero FinCorp

Hero FinCorp is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) offering a diversified portfolio of lending solutions across Retail, MSME, and Corporate segments. Its product suite includes two-wheeler, car, home, and personal loans, along with business, SME, and corporate financing.

The company has built an extensive national presence covering 18,600+ of India's PIN codes, supported by a network of 4,200+ touchpoints. This wide distribution net enables Hero FinCorp to deliver financing solutions across 2,000+ cities, towns, and villages across India.

Having served over 13 million customers, Hero FinCorp operates on an AI-led architecture that integrates underwriting, analytics, and marketing capabilities across the credit lifecycle. This technology backbone enables faster underwriting, lean operating model, and credit delivery at scale.

As part of the Hero Group, Hero FinCorp draws on a legacy of trust, integrity, and long-term institution-building envisioned by the Hero Group's Founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, while advancing responsible lending and building a future-ready financial services platform.

(All data as of March 31, 2025)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)