Heroes who save the day, every day: Policybazaar and Star Health come together to honour people behind successful claims

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: Policybazaar's flagship event 'Insurance Ka Superhero' successfully concluded its fifth edition in Chennai on Tuesday. Organised in association with Star Health Insurance, the event championed the brand's long-standing commitment to fair and transparent claim settlements. It brought together heartfelt stories behind every successful claim and honoured the 'Superheroes' who made it happen along with the support of our insurer partners.

In its partnership with Star Health Insurance, Policybazaar has assisted over 1.7 lakh families over a course of 5 years. The brand has successfully helped process claims worth 620 crores, and holds a stellar CSAT of ~90% when it comes to customer satisfaction. All of these efforts are concentrated towards the single mission of strengthening consumer trust with positive claims experiences in the industry.

The occasion was marked by the leadership from both Policybazaar and Star Health Insurance in attendance. They addressed the customers and the media to emphasise that the thoughtful decision of buying health insurance stands to save people from financial distress.

Addressing the audience, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said: "Our aim is to make insurance a support system in difficult times, not an obstacle. We recognize that behind every claim is a family navigating a challenging period, often dealing with hospitalization and mounting medical bills. The last thing they need is to be tangled with technicalities. We are stripping away complexity to ensure that all genuine claims are settled without friction. By putting the customer's needs first, we strengthen the entire industry. We are here to ensure that our customers' focus remains on recovery, while we handle the rest. Our relationship with Star Health is driven by the shared vision of serving customers when they need us the most."

Aditya Biyani, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. said, "At Star Health, we believe health insurance proves its value in moments of vulnerability. It is about showing up and standing by when a family is focused on recovery and care. Our role as an insurer is to ensure that financial concerns do not add to that stress. That means keeping the insurance journey aligned with people's needs including a claims process that is clear, responsive, and centred on the patient. Ultimately, the goal is simple: enabling people to access the care they need with confidence and dignity".

One of our customers, Mr. Balamurusdan was admitted to Prashanth Super Speciality hospital with Coronary Artery Disease, following a cardiac emergency. Policybazaar's claim assistance team proactively coordinated with Star Health team, and helped with medical clarity needed to process the claim. After review, the claim was fully approved for ₹3, 58, 533 enabling his smooth recovery without any financial stress.

Another customer Mr. Sathishkumar R said, his children, Mohith (8) and Rithika (5) were hospitalised for Typhus and Typhoid fever. The cashless claim for Mohith was initially denied, citing lack of hospitalisation necessity. Upon escalation, Policybazaar team stepped in and supported the family by providing medical clarifications and coordinating with the insurer for reconsideration. Through persistent follow-ups, the claim was reopened and approved for ₹24,552 ensuring financial relief in a couple of days.

Talking about TN specific trends, Sai Narayan, CMO, Policybazaar, mentioned, "The average renewal rate of Tamil Nadu is even higher than the national average. Renewals are an important marker of consumer satisfaction and it also indicates people choosing continued financial protection for themselves and their families. Through Policybazaar's initiatives like Insurance Ka Superhero and Claim Samadhan Diwas we move beyond digital interfaces to provide face-to-face resolution.

Our strong online presence over the years combined with human touch on the ground ensures favourable and empathetic outcomes for customers looking to get assistance with their claims.

About Policybazaar

As India's one of the largest insurance brokers, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible, transparent, and personalised for every Indian and global customer. Since 2008, Policybazaar has empowered over 80.5 million registered users, issued 49.3 million policies, and helped protect 9 million families against death, disease, and disability.

With a dominant market share of over 93% in India's digital insurance aggregator space and over Rs 15,000 crore in annual premium collection (FY24), Policybazaar works with 50+ insurance partners offering products across health, life, motor, and corporate insurance. The company supports customers with 24/7 digital assistance and an on-ground team of 6,000+ insurance advisors, ensuring a seamless experience across all touchpoints.

