Hettich Brings the Charm of Magical Interior Experiences to AceTech Mumbai 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: As Mumbai anticipates the next AceTech, Hettich India gears up to mesmerize visitors with its theme, 'Magical Interior Solution', bringing German-engineered furniture fittings to life in ways that transform spaces with unmatched functionality and style.

At AceTech 2024, Hettich's captivating displays and the 'Young Magician' campaign will showcase how innovative fittings and appliances could elevate interiors. They raise the bar by spotlighting the latest trends in interior design--individualisation, urbanisation, and sustainability--making this year's event an inspiring journey into the future of home solutions.

AceTech 2024 Highlights: Innovations That Inspire

Hettich's exhibit is a gateway to emerging design concepts and trends that shape the modern home:

FurnSpin: Demonstrated across six applications, this rotating cabinet concept offers 360-degree access, enhancing functionality in compact urban spaces.

AvanTech YOU Drawer System with Illumination: A sleek, customisable drawer system with LED lighting, designed to empower users to personalise their spaces and embrace the growing trend of individualization.

Air Hinges: Concealed hinges that create the illusion of floating doors, blending contemporary aesthetics with stability.

Tiny House & Room Divider Concepts: Solutions tailored for urbanisation, maximising small spaces by transforming compact areas into multifunctional living zones.

Extractor Hob & Washer Dryer: Integrated appliances from Blaupunkt by Hettich, like the extractor hob and washer dryer combine functionality with style, optimising kitchen spaces.

Proudly Made in India

With four advanced manufacturing plants in India and another underway, Hettich's 'Make in India' initiative reinforces its commitment to supporting the local market and global clients alike. The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification for Hettich's Onsys Hinges and KA Ball Bearing Drawer Runners reflects the exceptional quality of products crafted in the state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India.

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director at Hettich India, commented, "AceTech is a pivotal opportunity to showcase our vision. This year, we are doing it on a grander scale to give our customers a larger-than-life magical interior experiences. Imagine stepping into a space where enchantment meets cutting-edge design - a place where Magical Interior Solutions aren't just displayed but felt. We would love to host you at the Hettich booth."

Exhibition Details -

Booth No.: Hall No. 1, C1 | C2

Date: 14th - 17th November 2024

Time: 10:00 AM to 07:00 PM

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556532/Hettich_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437651/4935711/Hettich_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)