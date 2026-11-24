PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Hettich India and ECO Schulte have announced a strategic joint venture at ACETECH Mumbai 2026, bringing together two established German family-owned businesses with a combined legacy of 238 years.

Built on a shared commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and quality, the partnership brings together Hettich's expertise in furniture fittings and interior solutions with ECO Schulte's century-long experience in architectural door hardware and engineered door systems. Together, the companies aim to contribute to India's evolving built environment with a wider range of thoughtfully engineered solutions.

Two German Legacies With One Shared Vision

Both organisations have grown over generations, guided by a belief in long-term thinking, continuous innovation and uncompromising quality. Their coming together represents more than a business expansion. It is a meeting of complementary capabilities, engineering traditions and shared values.

Hettich brings over 138 years of German engineering heritage and an established presence in India spanning 25 years. Its strong market reputation, manufacturing capabilities and trusted relationships across the industry provide a solid foundation for the partnership.

ECO Schulte, headquartered in Menden, close to the Dortmund area in Germany, brings 100 years of specialised expertise in architectural hardware, door control systems and intelligent door technologies. Its capabilities extend from mechanical hardware to integrated security solutions and networked door management systems.

Together, the companies bring a broader understanding of how doors, furniture and interior spaces function within modern buildings. The partnership will draw on their combined design, development and manufacturing strengths to address the changing requirements of residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure projects.

Built on Engineering, Innovation and Quality

A defining strength of this partnership is the shared approach to product development. Both businesses have built their reputations by combining practical functionality with thoughtful design, technical precision and lasting performance.

ECO Schulte's innovation credentials include receiving the prestigious TOP 100 Innovator recognition for German family businesses (Mittelstand) more than three times. Its products have also earned international recognition, including the Iconic Award: Innovative Interior 2023 for FTS III and an iF Design Award for ECO OKL Magis Wing.

These achievements reflect a consistent focus on developing products that bring together design, functionality and engineering.

For both organisations, Made in Germany represents more than a manufacturing standard. It reflects a commitment to precision, reliability, quality and long-term product performance. The joint venture will build on this shared philosophy while combining international engineering expertise with a deeper understanding of the Indian market.

A Long-Term Commitment to India's Built Environment

India's changing residential and commercial landscape calls for architectural hardware solutions that offer more than functionality. Design, safety, durability and seamless integration are becoming increasingly important in the way modern buildings are planned and experienced.

The joint venture brings together ECO Schulte's specialised knowledge of architectural door hardware and Hettich's established market presence, trusted brand reputation and understanding of Indian customer requirements.

By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to create new opportunities for innovation and deliver solutions that meet the evolving expectations of architects, designers, developers and customers.

With 238 years of combined heritage behind them, Hettich and ECO Schulte see this partnership as a long-term commitment to advancing architectural hardware in India, built on shared values, German engineering quality and a common vision for the future.

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director - Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said:

"This partnership brings together two family-owned German businesses that have grown over generations with a shared belief in engineering excellence, quality and innovation. ECO Schulte's deep expertise in architectural door hardware complements Hettich's experience in furniture fittings, interior solutions and the Indian market. We believe there is significant potential in bringing these capabilities together. More importantly, this is a partnership built on shared values and a long-term vision. We look forward to combining our strengths to contribute to India's evolving built environment."

Tobias Schulte, Managing Director of ECO Schulte, said:

"For generations, ECO Schulte has focused on developing door systems that combine safety, functionality, engineering and design. Our partnership with Hettich brings together two organisations with a similar approach to quality and innovation. Hettich's established presence in India and our experience in architectural hardware create a strong foundation for this collaboration. We see this as an opportunity to bring our engineering expertise to a wider market while building something meaningful together for the long term."

About Hettich

Hettich is a German family-owned company with more than 138 years of engineering heritage and one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings.

In India, Hettich has completed 25 years of operations, building a strong presence through manufacturing, distribution and design innovation. Its portfolio includes furniture fittings, architectural hardware, Blaupunkt built-in appliances and furniture lighting, serving residential and commercial spaces.

The company has earned several recognitions for its brand reputation and customer trust, including ET Edge Best Brands (2022-2025), Most Trusted Brands of India (2023-2026) and Most Preferred Brand 2025 by Marksmen Daily.

About ECO Schulte

ECO Schulte GmbH & Co. KG is a German family-owned business headquartered in Menden, close to the Dortmund area. Founded in 1926, the company is now led by the third generation of the Schulte family.

With approximately 700 employees worldwide, ECO Schulte specialises in system technology for doors, developing solutions across mechanical hardware, door control, security systems and networked Intelligent Door Management technologies.

Its focus on innovation, design and engineering quality has earned the company repeated TOP 100 Innovator recognition among German Mittelstand businesses, along with international product and design awards.

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