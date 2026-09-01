Hexaware Becomes Official Partner of Dublin Guardians Playing in the Inaugural European T20 Premier League Season

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, today announced its sponsorship of Dublin Guardians as an Official Partner for the team in the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

The sponsorship comes as franchise cricket establishes a new foothold in Europe, where Hexaware has operations and continues to build local teams and capabilities across the region. The first ICC-sanctioned ETPL in mainland Europe opened on August 26 with six city-based teams from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. The league also gives European players more opportunities to compete at a professional level alongside established international cricketers.

Dublin Guardians represents the Irish capital in the competition. Rahul Dravid, former India captain and coach of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning side, is among the franchise owners. The team is captained and mentored by Ravichandran Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

"The opportunity to support local talent is an important part of what appealed to us," said Parameshwaran Iyer, Executive Vice President, Head - UK and Europe, Hexaware . "The ETPL can give more players across Europe the chance to compete at a higher level and help strengthen the game from the grassroots up. We're pleased to support Dublin Guardians as part of that effort."

"I'm delighted to welcome Hexaware as a partner of the Dublin Guardians for our inaugural season. It's exciting to have organisations like Hexaware that share our belief in teamwork, ambition, and excellence alongside us as we begin this journey," said Rahul Dravid, Chairman, Dublin Guardians .

"Hexaware is a strong addition to the Dublin Guardians journey. Its focus on building local capability in the markets where it operates connects well with what we're trying to do here," said Ajit Ravindran, CEO, Dublin Guardians . "For us, that means creating more opportunities for local players to develop and compete at a higher level."

The sponsorship follows Hexaware's association with the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket in the United States, which marked the company's first association with franchise cricket.

The ETPL is being organized with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association. The first season runs until September 20, 2026. The tournament began in the Netherlands and moves to Malahide in Dublin on September 9.

For more information, click here: https://www.etplofficial.com/teams/dg

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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