Hexaware Collaborates on Project NANDA Fellowship to Build the Future of AI Agents

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced its collaboration with Project NANDA Fellowship, a three-month, fully remote AI fellowship program that gives developers direct, hands-on experience building open-source infrastructure for the emerging Internet of AI Agents. The fellowship is hosted by FAN, the umbrella program behind Project NANDA, and is supported by Hexaware as part of the company's participation in the open agentic web ecosystem.

The program is built around one of the defining technical challenges of the coming decade: how autonomous AI agents discover, verify, and coordinate with one another at scale within agentic AI workflows. Fellows contribute directly to Project NANDA, an initiative that originated at the MIT Media Lab and is building the foundational infrastructure, standards, and reference implementations for an open, decentralized Internet of AI Agents. Their work feeds into Project NANDA's open-source community and advances components such as agent discovery, verifiable identity, and secure coordination across organizational boundaries.

The inaugural cohort brings together more than 10 Fellows, drawn from a mix of Hexaware engineers and external developers selected from a global applicant pool. Participants receive a competitive stipend, direct mentorship, and the opportunity to ship code that becomes part of live, open-source agentic infrastructure rather than a classroom exercise. By keeping the cohort small, the program preserves close mentorship and meaningful contribution for every Fellow.

For Hexaware, the association reflects a twofold objective: helping to train the next generation of AI infrastructure engineers and contributing to the open agentic web and the broader open-source community advancing it. The initiative complements Hexaware's own investments in agentic AI, including its AI delivery layer, Zerovity™. It also extends the company's engagement with the research and developer communities shaping how AI agents will operate in production.

Applications and eligibility

Applications for the Project NANDA Fellowship are now open to developers worldwide. Candidates can apply through the link shared below. The priority review deadline is September 19, 2026; applications received by that date are given priority consideration.

Apply: https://lnkd.in/dZPPCQtY

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more at hexaware.com.

About Project NANDA

Project NANDA originated at the MIT Media Lab and is architecting the foundational infrastructure for the Open Agentic Web. It focuses on how billions of AI agents can discover one another, verify capabilities, and coordinate tasks without creating bottlenecks or security vulnerabilities. Learn more at projectnanda.org.

For details, please contact: Reena Kamble | Aishwarya Pillai, mediarelations@hexaware.com, Hexaware Technologies Limited

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)