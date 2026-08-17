Hexaware Helps Enterprises Achieve Infinite Momentum by Removing Friction Across the Estate

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today introduced the Zero Friction Enterprise, a delivery framework designed to address the operational and technological resistance that slows performance across the enterprise estate. Introduces the Zero Friction Enterprise to Close the Gap Between Where Organizations Are and Their North Star.

Friction often builds where it is difficult to see early: in aging code, security exposure, delayed delivery, operational noise, late-surfacing defects, and software dependency. Individually manageable, these constraints can collectively reduce an enterprise's ability to respond, adapt, and innovate.

The Zero Friction Enterprise unites Hexaware capabilities across modernization, cybersecurity, engineering, operations, quality, and enterprise software. By addressing friction across the estate as one connected system, the framework helps enterprises advance toward their North Star with greater speed, clarity, and control.

"Our vision is to help every customer become a Zero Friction Enterprise," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware. "That begins with understanding each customer closely enough for them to feel like they are our only customer. We can then identify the constraints slowing progress across their business and technology estate and address them with the right combination of AI, expertise, and judgment."

The Pillars of the Zero Friction Enterprise

* Zero Vulnerability: Zero-trust, identity-first cybersecurity that helps enterprises identify and contain threats earlier

* Zero Tech Debt: Modernization that reduces technical debt and accelerates change

* Zero Backlog: AI-native engineering that moves teams from requirements through build, test, and release

* Zero Defects: AI-led quality engineering that catches issues earlier and reduces rework

* Zero Tickets: AI-led operations that anticipate and resolve incidents before they reach users

* Zero License: Agent-built capability that helps enterprises own more business logic and reduce dependence on per-seat software

Underpinning these pillars is Infinite Trust, a foundational layer spanning data readiness, security, and governance and observability, creating the conditions for AI to operate securely, responsibly, and at enterprise scale.

How Hexaware Delivers Zero Friction

Hexaware's AI-led, human-intelligence-perfected delivery model is anchored by Zerovity™, its AI delivery layer for governed coordination across the estate. From migration and modernization to agentic software development, AIOps, release, cloud operations, and enterprise workflows, Zerovity™ creates a single pane across areas that often operate in silos.

"AI now gives enterprises a connected view across infrastructure, operations, engineering, service, and business workflows," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head, Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware. "With an agentic cognitive layer on top, clients gain one command center through which intelligence and improvements can be applied across the system."

The Zero Friction Enterprise gives clients a unified way to address constraints often handled through separate initiatives, helping them focus on core priorities and turn zero friction into infinite momentum.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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