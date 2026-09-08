Hi-Tech Radiators Appoints Gaurav Vani as Group CFO to Strengthen Financial Strategy

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Hi-Tech Radiators, a global manufacturer of transformer radiators and tanks, has appointed Gaurav Vani as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 2026. With over 16 years of strategic finance leadership experience across Indian and international operations, Vani will lead the Group's financial strategy as Hi-Tech Radiators strengthens its operations in India and expands its international footprint.

In his new role, Vani will oversee financial planning and performance, capital allocation, funding, governance, compliance and enterprise risk management, while driving the integration of systems and processes across the Group. He will also lead digital transformation and AI-enabled finance initiatives to enhance financial visibility and enable data-driven decision-making across business units and geographies.

Prior to joining Hi-Tech Radiators, Vani served as Group Finance Head at Soujanya Color Private Limited, where he held multiple leadership roles over more than 13 years. At Hi-Tech Radiators, he will focus on strengthening financial processes, governance and capital allocation as the company evaluates new business and expansion opportunities.

Kartik Daftari, Managing Director & CEO, Hi-Tech Radiators, said, "Gaurav's strong financial expertise and strategic perspective make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. As our business becomes increasingly global, his experience will be important in strengthening financial discipline, improving visibility and supporting more informed decision-making across the organisation. We look forward to his contribution as we continue to build a more agile and future-ready business."

Gaurav Vani, Group CFO, Hi-Tech Radiators, said, "I am excited to join Hi-Tech Radiators at an important stage in its journey. The company has established a strong presence in the transformer components industry and is well positioned to build on this momentum across India and international markets. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to support the company's strategic priorities and contribute to long-term value creation."

About Hi - Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd.

Since 1989, Hi-Tech Radiators has established itself as a trusted leader in the global transformer industry, specializing in the manufacture of high-quality transformer radiators and tanks. With a strong commitment to excellence, their products meet the highest standards expected by both domestic and international markets. An ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, and ISO 3834-2004 certified company, Hi-Tech Radiators collaborates with major transformer manufacturers worldwide, proudly serving as a government-certified export house.

With 60% of radiator production and 90% of tank production exported to over 36 countries, they have a strong global footprint. Their state-of-the-art hot-dip galvanizing facility reflects their commitment to innovation and quality. Hi-Tech has actively participated in industry-leading exhibitions, including CWIEME Berlin and IEEE Denver, showcasing its expertise on an international platform.

Website Link: www.hitechradiators.com

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