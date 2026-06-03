Highness Microelectronics Limited Reports Strong FY26 Performance; PAT Rises 67% to INR 410.40 Lakhs Revenue Grows 15% to INR 1,611.92 Lakhs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Highness Microelectronics Limited ( BSE - SME: 544741), a vertically integrated design-led electronics manufacturing company engaged in the design, development, integration, and manufacturing of digital imaging and display solutions, catering to Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Medical & Healthcare, and Industrial Automation sectors, announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2026.

FY26 Key Financial Highlights (₹ in Lakh)

- Revenue from Operations (FY26): ₹1,611.92 lakh | FY25: ₹1,407.38 lakh | Growth: 15%

- EBITDA (FY26): ₹661.76 lakh | FY25: ₹451.88 lakh | Growth: 46%

- Net Profit (FY26): ₹410.40 lakh | FY25: ₹245.81 lakh | Growth: 67%

- EPS (FY26): ₹7.95 | FY25: ₹4.76 | Growth: 67%

H2 FY26 Performance

- Revenue from Operations: ₹877.02 lakh | H2 FY25: ₹602.01 lakh | Growth: 46%

- EBITDA: ₹484.81 lakh | H2 FY25: ₹106.36 lakh | Growth: 356%

- EBITDA Margin: 55.28% | H2 FY25: 17.67% | Improvement: 3,761 bps

- Net Profit: ₹318.22 lakh | H2 FY25: ₹(5.34) lakh | Turned Positive

- EPS: ₹6.16 | H2 FY25: ₹(0.10) | Turned Positive

Additional FY26 Highlights

- EBITDA Margin (FY26): 41.05% | FY25: 32.11% | Improvement: 894 bps

- Strong profitability expansion driven by significant growth in EBITDA and Net Profit during FY26.

Management Perspective & Outlook

Mr. Gaurav Manjul Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO,

"We are pleased to report a strong performance in H2 FY26 and FY26, driven by robust demand across our key business segments and increasing adoption of indigenized display solutions. Revenue from operations for FY26 grew 15% YoY to ₹1,611.92 lakh, while EBITDA increased 46% YoY to ₹661.76 lakh. Profitability improved significantly, with PAT rising 67% YoY to ₹410.40 lakh, reflecting better operating leverage, product mix, and execution capabilities."

"During the year, we continued to strengthen our position in high-value sectors such as Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Medical & Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. Our focus on engineering-led customization, quality manufacturing, and import substitution has enabled us to build long-term relationships with customers while expanding our market presence."

"A key milestone for the Company was the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Axiom Manufacturing, USA. This collaboration is expected to enhance our global reach, provide access to customers across North and South America, and create opportunities in advanced electronics manufacturing, Defence, Aerospace, and SATCOM applications. By combining Axiom's design expertise with Highness' manufacturing capabilities, we aim to strengthen our position as a reliable global electronics manufacturing partner."

About Highness Microelectronics Limited

Highness Microelectronics Limited is a vertically integrated company specializing in the design, development, integration, assembly, and manufacturing of digital imaging solutions. With strong in-house capabilities built over two decades, it delivers high-quality, durable, and commercially viable products across Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation, while competing with global leaders as the only Indian manufacturer of certain display solutions.

The Company successfully raised ₹21.67 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and was listed on the BSE SME platform on April 2, 2026.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)