Hillarys, a Hunter Douglas Group Company, Enters India to Disrupt the Rs 10,000-Crore Window Coverings Market

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Hillarys, a Hunter Douglas Group company with over 50 years of international heritage in the UK, is introducing a new approach to India's window-covering market. Traditionally driven by physical stores and fragmented service experiences, the INR 10,000 crore category is evolving as consumers seek greater convenience, personalisation and expert guidance. As India's first direct-to-consumer (DTC) window-covering brand, Hillarys aims to address this shift through a service-led model that brings design consultation, customisation and installation directly to customers' homes.

At the core of this model is a shop-at-home (SAH) experience that combines digital convenience with personalised design assistance. Customers begin their journey online, where a virtual design consultant understands their requirements and schedules a free in-home consultation. A trained Hillarys Design Consultant then visits with a curated selection of over 1,500 fabrics, designs and provides window-covering solutions, allowing customers to assess options in their own space. From precise measurements and made-to-measure production to professional installation, Hillarys manages the entire process.

Technology underpins the customer journey, from digital lead generation and pincode-based mapping of customers to the nearest Design Consultant, to tablet-enabled product selection and instant on-site quotations. Digital consultation and visualisation tools also help customers explore design options and understand how different fabrics and window-covering solutions may work within their spaces. Once an order is confirmed, customers receive updates throughout procurement, tailoring, quality checks and dispatch. By bringing these touchpoints together, Hillarys combines product expertise, technology and service in a single, connected experience.

Mr Sivasubramanian S, Country Head - India WCP (Hunter Douglas Inc.) said, "More than five decades of experience have taught us that window coverings are never simply about the window. They influence how a space looks, feels and functions, and the process of choosing them should reflect that importance. As we build Hillarys in India, we see the country as the biggest strategic opportunity for our business. India's evolving consumer environment, shaped by digital discovery, personalisation and changing expectations of the home, makes it an important market for us. Our direct-to-consumer model is designed to bring international expertise together with a more relevant, personalised experience for the modern Indian homeowner."

This model comes at a time when demand for premium and personalised home solutions is gaining momentum in India. The country's home decor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during 2026-2034, according to a report by IMARC Group. For Hillarys, this presents an opportunity to serve this evolving market by improving not just what consumers buy, but how they discover, select, and experience window-covering solutions.

Hillarys has established its base in Bengaluru and completed more than 3,000 projects in its first 24 months in the city, with a portfolio of over 2,500 fabrics. Its 60-member India team spans sales, operations, technology, product, marketing and human resources, while installations are currently offered within 15 working days from final check measurement, subject to order confirmation and advance payment.

With Bengaluru providing the foundation, Hillarys is preparing to enter other key Indian cities, with Hyderabad and Chennai next on its expansion plans. The brand also plans to work closely with architects and interior designers to develop a customised AID partnership model. These initiatives will support Hillarys' ambition to create a more contemporary benchmark for a category where design, technology and convenience are becoming as important as the product itself.

About the Company

Hillarys India, part of the Hunter Douglas Group, brings over 50 years of European expertise in window furnishings to Indian homes. Specialising in bespoke, made-to-measure curtains and blinds, the brand combines craftsmanship, personalised design and functionality to create solutions tailored to individual lifestyles and interior preferences. Its diverse portfolio features an extensive selection of fabrics, colours, patterns and styles, alongside motorised window coverings designed to enhance aesthetics, privacy, light control and everyday convenience.

With a focus on delivering a personalized customer experience, Hillarys India offers an end-to-end service, from in-home consultations and expert design recommendations to customization and professional installation. Supported by a local design team, production facility, and trained consultants in Bengaluru, the brand helps homeowners find window furnishing solutions that complement their spaces and individual requirements. By bringing together global design expertise and an understanding of contemporary Indian homes, Hillarys aims to make window styling a seamless experience, enabling homeowners to create interiors that balance elegance, comfort, practicality, and personal expression.

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