Hilti India Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration for Seismic-Resilient Infrastructure at STESSA 2026

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 12: Hilti India, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the construction industry, participated in the 12th International Conference on the Behaviour of Steel Structures in Seismic Areas (STESSA 2026), reinforcing its commitment to advancing engineering practices and supporting the development of safer, more resilient infrastructure. The conference was held from September 7-9 at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) under the theme "Bridging Research, Practice, and Innovation in Steel for Seismic Resilience."

Recognised globally as one of the most respected forums for seismic steel structures, STESSA has brought together leading researchers, engineers and industry experts since its first edition in Romania in 1994. Over the years, it has been hosted in countries including Japan, Canada, Italy, the United States and China. Its arrival in India marks an important milestone for the country's structural engineering ecosystem and reflects India's growing role in shaping the future of global infrastructure.

STESSA 2026 provided a platform for academia, researchers, designers and industry leaders to exchange ideas, challenge established thinking and explore practical solutions to emerging infrastructure challenges. The conference also featured a dedicated Industry-Academia Conclave, creating opportunities for deeper collaboration between research institutions and industry stakeholders.

At the conference, Hilti India contributed to this dialogue through a technical presentation on fastening and connection technologies for steel structures in seismic applications. The session covered post-installed anchoring, advanced baseplate connections and fastening design beyond codal provisions, demonstrating how innovative engineering solutions can enhance structural reliability and performance. Hilti India also showcased its portfolio of fastening systems, engineering services and digital solutions through a dedicated exhibition booth, engaging with members of the global engineering and research community.

As infrastructure projects become larger and more complex, the industry's ability to translate research into practical, on-site solutions will play an increasingly important role in improving long-term performance and resilience. Through forums such as STESSA, Hilti continues to contribute to the exchange of knowledge that helps engineers and construction professionals address evolving challenges and raise standards across the built environment.

Commenting on Hilti India's participation at STESSA 2026, Mr. Jayant Kumar, General Manager & Managing Director, Hilti India, said, "India's infrastructure story is entering a new chapter. As projects become larger, more complex and more critical to the country's growth, resilience can no longer be an afterthought. It must be embedded into the way we design, build and maintain infrastructure from the outset. Stronger collaboration between academia, research and industry is critical to turning engineering innovation into real-world impact. At Hilti, our purpose of Making Construction Better drives us to contribute to this exchange of knowledge and expertise, helping our customers achieve higher levels of productivity, safety and sustainability. By raising construction standards today, we can help build the resilient infrastructure India needs for tomorrow."

As India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat, the emphasis will increasingly be on building infrastructure that is not only world-class in scale, but also resilient, high-performing and built for the long term. Hilti India remains committed to supporting this transformation through its engineering expertise, innovation and global best practices, helping customers and industry stakeholders build infrastructure that is safer, more productive and more sustainable for the future.

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