Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Honoured with the Golden Peacock Award for Occupational Health & Safety 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2025 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, in recognition of its unwavering commitment to workplace safety and health excellence.

Out of 573 nominations, only 273 organisations were shortlisted after a rigorous three-tier assessment process. Himadri's adherence to global safety standards and its consistent performance in occupational health and safety enabled it to surpass the 80% benchmark required to qualify for this coveted honour.

The award was presented at a special ceremony held on June 26, 2025, at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, during the 26th International Conference on Environment Management and Climate Change. Mr. H. D. Kumaraswamy, the Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Government of India, served as the Chief Guest.

Mr. Anurag Choudhary, Chairman & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Himadri, expressed delight at the recognition, stating, "This award is a testament to the daily commitment of our teams in fostering a safe, resilient, and future-ready work culture. We will continue to move forward with the same integrity and intent, placing safety at the core of our operations."

Himadri's robust EHS framework, proactive safety culture, and transparent reporting practices have played a critical role in embedding safety into every layer of the organisation. This milestone strengthens the company's resolve to uphold the highest standards in health, safety, and sustainability.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R & D), innovation and sustainability.

As pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery materials in India, it continuously develops and innovates raw materials of lithium-ion battery value chain. It's diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advance materials, SNF, speciality oils, clean power, etc. catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tyres, technical rubber goods, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals. Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to over 54 countries across the globe.

With a strong commitment to corporate governance, safety and sustainability, it has 8 zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities and utilises in-house clean power for 100% of its electrical energy needs. Himadri is a people-first organisation and is making a positive impact on the industry, both in India and globally, through its focus on innovation fueled by extensive R & D, new business opportunities and sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728638/Team_Himadri.jpg

