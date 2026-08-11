Hindi Advisory Committee of Department of Posts Reconstituted; Ankush Goyal Appointed as Non-Official Member

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 11: The Hindi Advisory Committee of the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications has been reconstituted, with the appointment of Ankush Goyal from Assam as a Non-Official Member of the Committee.

The appointment has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and forms part of the reconstitution of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Department of Posts.

The Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, issued the formal communication regarding the appointment following approval from the Minister of State for Home Affairs. The Hindi Advisory Committee of the Department of Posts serves as a forum for consultation, deliberation and suggestions on matters relating to the progressive use and promotion of Hindi and the implementation of the Official Language policy in the Department.

Following his appointment, Ankush Goyal expressed his gratitude to the Central Government and the central and state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for entrusting him with the responsibility.

Goyal said that he would discharge his responsibilities with sincerity, dedication and commitment and make every possible effort to contribute meaningfully towards the promotion and effective use of Hindi in official work.

He also expressed his gratitude to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and the BJP's central and Assam Pradesh leadership for reposing their faith and confidence in him.

The inclusion of non-official members in the Hindi Advisory Committee provides an opportunity for wider participation and diverse perspectives in discussions concerning the use, promotion and effective implementation of Hindi as the Official Language.

Ankush Goyal, originally from Haryana, has been actively associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam for nearly two decades. He has been working as an active BJP worker since 2007 and is currently serving as the Treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam Pradesh.

With his sustained involvement in organisational and political activities, Goyal has emerged as a young and active leader within the party. His appointment as a Non-Official Member of the Hindi Advisory Committee is being viewed as an important milestone in his organisational journey.

With his appointment, Ankush Goyal will serve as a Non-Official Member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications.

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