Hindi Feature Film Drop Out to Stream on Amazon Prime Video; Film to Be Showcased at Ahmedabad International Literature Festival 2026

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Hindi Feature Film Drop Out to stream on BookMyShow Stream from October 16; Amazon Prime Video date to be announced soon . The Film, produced by Umashanker Yadav under the banner of SERENE FILMS, is set to reach a wider audience with its digital release. The film will begin streaming on BookMyShow Stream on October 16, 2026, while its release date on Amazon Prime Video is currently being finalised. All other formalities for the film's release on Amazon Prime Video have been completed. The film has been distributed by Augmentus Technologies.

Adding to the film's growing reach, Drop Out will be showcased at the 11th edition of the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival (AILF), scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, at The Ummed Ahmedabad, a premier five-star hotel in the city. Umashanker Yadav, producer of the film and Founder Director of AILF, sees the association as an opportunity to bring cinema and literature together through stories that inspire, engage and encourage reflection.

Released theatrically across major Indian cities on May 29, 2026, Drop Out is an inspirational Hindi feature film that explores the challenges, aspirations and choices confronting young people. Its story resonates with the concerns of students and young adults, making its inclusion in a literature festival focused on contemporary conversations particularly meaningful.

The theme of the 11th edition of AILF is "Literature & the Echoes of Joy - The Stories That Heal, Inspire and Redefine Joy." Around 60 speakers from across India and abroad are expected to participate in the two-day festival, sharing their perspectives on literature, cinema, society, culture and contemporary life. International participation will include speakers from Russia, Vietnam, Mali, Iraq, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Prominent speakers include Padma Shri Kumarpal Desai; acclaimed filmmakers and writers Sanjay Chhel and Umesh Shukla; filmmaker Abhishek Shah; Gaurav Dwivedi; noted Telugu writer P. Lalita Kumari, popularly known as Volga; Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff; V. S. Gadhvi, IAS (Retd.); Manoj Aggarwal, IAS (Retd.); and Ajay Chaudhry, IPS, among others.

With a special focus on conversations relevant to youth and young adults, AILF aims to create a meaningful platform where literature, cinema, journalism, art and culture engage with contemporary concerns and changing aspirations. The inclusion of Drop Out reflects this vision of bringing different forms of storytelling into dialogue and connecting creative works with wider audiences.

An initiative of the Ikon Education Foundation, the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival was launched in 2016 and has steadily evolved over ten successful editions. Recognised as one of India's prestigious literature festivals, AILF enters a new chapter this year with its 11th edition at The Ummed Ahmedabad.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the film's association with AILF and its forthcoming digital releases, Umashanker Yadav said he looked forward to an encouraging response from audiences to both Drop Out and the festival. For him, the journey of a story does not end with its theatrical release; each new platform offers an opportunity to reach more people and create a deeper connection with audiences.

With its BookMyShow Stream release on November 16, its forthcoming Amazon Prime Video release and its association with AILF 2026, Drop Out is poised to extend its reach through digital streaming and a festival that celebrates the enduring power of stories to inspire, connect and create lasting impact.

For more information, readers can visit the official website at [www.ailf.co.in] https://www.serenepublishers.com

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