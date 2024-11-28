Hiranandani Estate: Setting New Standards in Thane's Booming Market

VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Thane is on the cusp of a transformative leap to become a leading urban hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with nearly three dozen infrastructure projects in the pipeline. Riding this wave of development is the iconic Hiranandani Estate, a 350-acre integrated township off Ghodbunder Road.

"Thane's infrastructure push, including the Mumbai Metro lines 4 and 5, the Mumbai-Nashik highway upgrades, and the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, is a game-changer," says Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer at House of Hiranandani. "Hiranandani Estate perfectly complements this growth, offering a harmonious blend of modern living and serene natural surroundings."

Located against the backdrop of Yeoor Hills and Ulhas River, Hiranandani Estate is a self-sustaining community that blends natural beauty with cutting-edge infrastructure. The project comprises over 150 towers with 10,000+ families residing in the development.This dynamic neighborhood provides a wide range of housing alternatives, from cozy studio apartments to spacious 5 BHK properties, appealing to a variety of lifestyle tastes.

The township is equipped with lush green landscapes with jogging tracks, beautifully carved streetscapes and well-designed footpaths for walking and leisure.The development is covered with beautiful trees, gardens, a lake and Miyawaki forests that blend well with neoclassical architecture inspired buildings, which makes the surroundings picturesque and provides an ambient living experience for the residents

Hiranandani Business Park's presence in the community has allowed inhabitants to live the ideal walk-to-work lifestyle. This commercial sector is home to established enterprises such as Tata Consultancy Services, WeWork, IDFC Bank, and Bayer, which reduces employee commuting stress. Solus, a crucial component of the business park, provides a wide range of office spaces for both small and large businesses.

Hiranandani Estate also has 'The Walk', a lively high-street shopping attraction encompassing 125,000 square feet that has over 30 national and international companies, restaurants, and entertainment facilities. Furthermore, the township features top-tier educational institutions and healthcare facilities, allowing people to access the best resources without leaving the community.

In a new development, Hiranandani Estate is expanding with an additional 25-acre project within the estate. This comes as a response to growing demand, fueled by Thane's skyrocketing reputation as a residential and commercial hub.

Thane has gradually evolved into one of the most promising destinations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR). The city and its surrounding area will benefit from over 34 infrastructure projects, positioning Thane as the centrally-located suburb of MMR.

About House of Hiranandani:

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry. House of Hiranandani influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors including commercial, retail and healthcare embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond. With a track record boasting 48.40 million square feet developed area, 26,612 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted, House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 12 million square feet of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities. Surendra Hiranandani's entrepreneurial journey in real estate spans almost four decades, marked by a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation.

With unparalleled expertise in technical and architectural realms, he has emerged as a visionary leader, adept at navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Through House of Hiranandani, he continues to redefine luxury living. His decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey reflects a strategic vision to expand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leveraging his wealth of experience to shape the future of real estate in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)