Historic Foundation Laid: Gujarat's First 50 MW AI-Ready Data Center Begins Journey on Akshaya Tritiya

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20,: Marking a significant milestone in Gujarat's journey towards becoming a hub for advanced AI technology and digital infrastructure, SEGNOL, a venture by the Dinjan Group, successfully performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the state's first AI-ready 50 MW data center on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The ceremony took place near Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad, in the presence of key dignitaries, leadership members, and industry stakeholders, symbolizing the beginning of a transformative chapter in Gujarat's technological growth story.

Spread across 24,500 square yards, the upcoming data center is envisioned as a future-ready facility designed to support cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, and large-scale data processing. With a planned capacity of 50 MW, the project aims to deliver scalable, secure, and energy-efficient infrastructure for enterprises, startups, and global organizations.

The initiative is spearheaded by Founder Dharmesh Radadiya of Dinjan Group, along with Project Director Ajay Vannal, and Strategic Partner Dineshbhai Kumbhani of Narmada Bio Chem Limited. All key leaders were present at the ceremony, reinforcing their shared vision of building a robust digital ecosystem in Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, the leadership emphasized that the project goes beyond infrastructure development--it represents a long-term commitment to fostering innovation, attracting global investments, and enabling businesses to scale seamlessly in an increasingly digital world.

SEGNOL aims to emerge as a leading provider of AI infrastructure, backed by advanced cooling technologies, reliable power systems, and a design that is aligned with future technological demands.

The Bhoomi Poojan on Akshaya Tritiya, a day symbolizing prosperity and new beginnings, underscores the project's significance--not just as a construction milestone, but as a historic foundation for Gujarat's emergence as a leader in next-generation digital and AI-driven infrastructure.

With this initiative, SEGNOL sets the stage for a new era--transforming vision into reality, and positioning Gujarat at the forefront of India's technological future.

Learn more: https://segnol.com/

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