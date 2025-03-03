Hit the Road with Confidence: Why You Need Royal Sundaram's 24/7 Roadside Assistance for Your Summer Trip

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: In 2023, India witnessed a significant surge in domestic tourism, with 250 crore domestic tourist visits recorded. This increase in road travel underscores the importance of preparing for potential vehicular issues during trips.

"Road trips are about adventure and exploration, not stress and uncertainty. A well-maintained vehicle and a dependable roadside assistance service keep you focused on the journey, not the roadblocks." - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram has provided comprehensive car insurance for over two decades, offering security and peace of mind to more than 20 lakh vehicle owners. Here's why their 24/7 Roadside Assistance Add-On is a must-have for your summer travels:

1. Emergency Towing Services

If your vehicle breaks down in the middle of nowhere, a quick and efficient towing service can transport it to the nearest authorised garage, saving you from being stranded.

2. Flat Tyre Assistance

Tyres can puncture at any time, and not everyone is equipped to change them on the go. Royal Sundaram's assistance ensures that a professional is dispatched to replace or repair your tyre promptly.

3. Battery Jump-Start Support

Car batteries can drain unexpectedly, especially if you've been using electronic devices extensively during your trip. Roadside assistance provides jump-start services so you can get back on the road quickly.

4. Fuel Delivery in Case of Emergency

Misjudged fuel stops can lead to unexpected halts. If you run out of fuel, the service delivers a limited quantity of fuel to help you reach the nearest fuel station.

5. Message Relay:

If the insured vehicle becomes immobilised due to an accident or breakdown, the insurer will facilitate the transmission of urgent messages to designated individuals using available communication channels, as requested by the insured.

6. Lost Key Assistance

If you accidentally lock your keys inside the car or misplace them, roadside assistance can help retrieve or replace them, ensuring you don't get stuck.

Why Comprehensive Insurance with Roadside Assistance Matters

Despite the best planning, breakdowns and emergencies can still occur. Comprehensive car insurance from Royal Sundaram, combined with 24/7 Roadside Assistance, offers benefits such as:

* Hassle-Free Travel: Prompt support ensures minimal disruptions to your trip.

* Peace of Mind: Knowing help is just a call away lets you enjoy your journey stress-free.

* Nationwide Support: Coverage across India ensures you're protected no matter where your adventure takes you.

"A road trip should be about the thrill of exploration, not worrying about what could go wrong. With Royal Sundaram's 24/7 Roadside Assistance, you can drive confidently, knowing that support is always within reach. Our extensive network ensures prompt assistance anytime, anywhere." - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Before you hit the road this summer, ensure adequate support. With Royal Sundaram's 24/7 Roadside Assistance, you're covered for all unexpected travel hiccups. So pack your bags, buckle up, and enjoy the open roads confidently!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)