Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Launches Little Explorers Hotel Privileges for Year-End Family Getaways

PRNewswire

Singapore, Septrmber 1: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium introduces its Little Explorers Hotel Privileges, a special year-end family offering designed to make family stays more enjoyable for both young guests and their parents. Families staying in city view rooms can enjoy a selection of complimentary kids' amenities and experiences thoughtfully curated for little travellers.

Little Explorers Hotel Privileges

- Booking Period: 1 - 14 September 2026

- Stay Period: 18 December 2026 - 2 January 2027

- Eligible Room Type: City view rooms only

- Valid for: Bookings with children staying between 18 Dec 2026 to 2 Jan 2027

- Children's Amenities Included: Kids' bathroom amenities, bedroom slippers, step stool, Holiday Inn kids' kit and a Tiong Bahru neighbourhood activity book with a scavenger hunt that rewards with free ice cream from the hotel's buffet restaurant.

Tip: Be sure to include the child as an occupant when making reservation, as kids' amenities will only be prepared for bookings that reflect a child on the reservation.

Just a 3-minute sheltered walk from Havelock MRT Station and within easy reach of Singapore's key attractions, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is an ideal base for families looking to experience the city's festive atmosphere, shopping, dining and year-end celebrations.

For families who prefer to spend time at the hotel, a range of facilities are available on-site, including outdoor swimming pools, a 24-hour gym, self-service laundromat, massage chairs and a pickleball court (fees apply). A wide selection of dining option is also available, including the halal-certified buffet at Atrium Restaurant and authentic Cantonese cuisine at Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant. Guests staying over New Year's Eve can also ring in 2027 at the hotel lobby, complete with countdown celebrations, balloon drop, live band performances and special offers at the hotel's bar.

For reservations and more information, visit singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/offers/little-explorers or write in to res.sinhi@ihg.com.

About Holiday Inn ® Singapore Atrium:

Holiday Inn® Singapore Atrium is a contemporary hotel in Tiong Bahru, offering 512 spacious guestrooms and convenient access to Singapore's key attractions. The hotel also features versatile event spaces and is recognised for its commitment to sustainability and safety, holding the BCA Green Mark Award (GoldPLUS) and bizSAFE Level 4 certification.

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