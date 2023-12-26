Sponsored Content

HomeLane Announces the Launch of Two DOOWUP Stores in Hyderabad

Home Interiors As Easy As 1..2..3

Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26: HomeLane, a prominent name in home interior solutions, is set to expand its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of two new DOOWUP stores. Closely followed by the store launches in Jamshedpur and Kolkata last week, these openings mark a significant step in DOOWUP's ongoing expansion across India.

The two stores, strategically located in Gachibowli and Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad, will offer a range of modern and functional home interior solutions, tailored to meet the diverse needs of the city's residents. Each store is designed to provide an engaging and efficient shopping experience for customers seeking quality and style for their homes.

Subodh Jain, Vice President at HomeLane, commented on the expansion, "The launch of these two stores in Hyderabad is a testament to HomeLane's commitment to bringing accessible and quality home interior solutions to more customers. Hyderabad, with its fast-growing urban landscape, is an ideal location for DOOWUP's expansion. We are excited to serve the city's residents with our unique offerings."

The DOOWUP stores by HomeLane are expected to become a go-to destination for those looking to enhance their living spaces with trendy and affordable interior designs. With these new stores, HomeLane continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the home interior sector.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

