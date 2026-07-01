HOMRE Limited Accelerates Growth with Strong FY 2025-26 Performance and Launch of Biomass Pellet Plant in Bharatpur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: HOMRE Limited has recently showcased impressive performance in FY 2025-26 and the commissioning of its Biomass Pellet Plant at Bharatpur, highlighting its growth trajectory.

HOMRE Limited (previously Triton Corp Limited), a publicly listed company based out of New Delhi, has announced a historic moment in its growth story, characterised by strong financial performance for the FY 2025-26 along with starting operations at its new Biomass Pellet Plant in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The actions are a testament to the company's determination to maintain sustainable business growth, streamline operations and create long-term value.

The Company's standalone and consolidated financial results for the FY 2026 (ended 31 March 2026) have recently been released. The results approved by the Board of Directors are indicative of a good performance on the side of operational efficiency as well as expanding business activities, particularly from biomass and metals.

According to the financial results, HOMRE Limited reported a standalone total income of ₹1,577.09 lakh and a net profit of ₹118.69 lakh, underlining the effectiveness of its business strategy and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Further strengthening its presence in the renewable energy sector, HOMRE Limited has commenced operations at its newly established Biomass Pellet Plant in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The facility marks an important step in the company's sustainability roadmap and is expected to contribute significantly to clean energy production, rural employment generation, and agricultural waste management.

The plant has an initial production capacity of approximately 25-30 tonnes per day and will manufacture 90 mm biomass briquettes and 16 mm biomass pellets, with future capacity enhancement planned through technological upgrades. The primary market for these products will be industrial consumers across Delhi-NCR and North India.

Biomass pellets and briquettes are produced from agricultural residues, crop stubble, wood waste, and other organic materials, providing a cleaner and environmentally friendly alternative to coal and furnace oil. The Bharatpur facility will initially utilize mustard husk as a key raw material, while future expansion plans include the use of cotton crop residues and other agricultural by-products to maximize resource utilization and support circular economy practices.

Beyond clean energy production, the project is expected to create employment opportunities in rural areas and provide additional income avenues for farmers through the structured procurement of agricultural residues. Industry experts believe that such initiatives can play a vital role in reducing stubble burning, supporting rural economies, and advancing India's renewable energy objectives.

In addition to strengthening its renewable energy business, HOMRE Limited is also expanding its focus on the metal recycling sector as part of its broader circular economy strategy. The company is engaged in the recovery, processing, merchanting, and distribution of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including steel, aluminium, copper, brass, lead, and zinc. By sourcing recyclable materials from industrial units, demolition sites, and authorised aggregators, HOMRE aims to reduce landfill waste, conserve natural resources, and lower carbon emissions while supporting sustainable industrial manufacturing. The initiative further complements the company's long-term vision of building environmentally responsible businesses across clean energy and resource-efficient sectors.

Commenting on the company's future outlook, the management stated:

"HOMRE Limited remains committed to sustainable growth, responsible investments, and strategic business expansion. Our objective extends beyond financial performance to building environmentally responsible and future-ready business models. The successful commissioning of the Bharatpur Biomass Pellet Plant and our strong financial results are important milestones in this journey."

With a growing footprint across emerging sectors and a clear focus on sustainability-led growth, HOMRE Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities while contributing meaningfully to India's green energy transition and economic development.

About HOMRE Limited

HOMRE Limited (formerly Triton Corp Limited) is a publicly listed company with its registered office in New Delhi. The company is actively expanding its presence across high-growth sectors, with a strategic focus on sustainability, innovation, renewable energy, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

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