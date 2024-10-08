Honourable Speaker, 18th Lok Sabha Om Birla graces The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 (7th Edition)

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Honourable Speaker, 18th Lok Sabha Om Birla was the Chief Guest at the 7th Edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 hosted on the 30th of September, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. As it has been since the very inception, this year also, the theme for our awards was 'India First' with a focus on Women Empowerment. Addressing a gathering of over 600 guests including senior bureaucrats, public representatives, social activists, youth leaders, artists, members of India Inc. and meritorious students representing the future of our nation at the 7th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards, Honourable Speaker, 18th Lok Sabha Om Birla stated, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone who are working hard to bring a smile on the faces of the underprivileged people and trying to make their lives better. What the companies are doing for the society is also a very noble task. I would like to say this that if with your efforts you are able to bring about a smile on at least one person's face, there is no job nobler than this.

The government at the Central and state level has introduced schemes for the economic betterment of the society and today we are witnessing a socio-economic change in India. India is progressing as a nation and has become stronger and more powerful and our nation is earning respect internationally."

Amit Upadhyay, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, The CSR Journal, expressed, "Our theme for this event is India first and our focus is on women empowerment. This is a subject closer to my heart and I always keep saying this that women do not need any empowerment. They are empowered. Historically responsibility towards the society has been ingrained in Indian culture just like communal harmony. It is a part of our culture and tradition which has been running through our veins."

Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and President, Indian Olympic Association P. T. Usha was present as one of our esteemed guests. The star-studded event also witnessed the attendance of Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurana, noted actors Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza and Manushi Chhillar who are also known for their philanthropy and social work. Indian star footballer Sunil Chhetri also graced the event. Paralympic athletes Navdeep Singh and Avani Lekhara were honoured on stage for drinking honour to the nation.

The prestigious event was hosted by Emcee Shaina Khan while talented singer Annkur Pathakk and his team left everyone mesmerised with their soulful rendition. Dance performance by V Company was a major attraction of the evening.

India mandated Corporate Social Responsibility in 2014, and since then the field has seen enormous growth potential for human development. With an aim to recognise the efforts of India Inc. in CSR, The CSR Journal Excellence Awards are organised annually.

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 - List of Winners

The CSR Journal is pleased to announce its Special Awardees for this year:

This year, we have partnered with The Centre for Excellence in CSR, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, to evaluate a record number of applications for impactful programmes in the Corporate Social Responsibility domain for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024. TISS was our Knowledge Partner for the shortlisting process and background research which was done for months ahead of the event. The winners were chosen based on personal assessment of the jurors, following a live Q & A round which was conducted virtually before the event with the representatives of the CSR programmes in the respective categories.

Following is the list of our Honourable Jury Members at The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024

* Dr. Arti Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Mumbai

* Gopal Shetty, Former Member of Parliament, Mumbai North & Former Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

* Manuj Jindal, Joint Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)

* Nidhi Chaudhari, IAS, Director, National Gallery of Modern Arts

* Praveen Pardeshi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, Government of Maharashtra

* Upma Dada Chawdhry, IAS (Retd.), Former Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie & Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh

This year, The CSR Journal's Special Commendation Award in Corporate Social Responsibility was awarded to:

- Capgemini (For project Digital Academy)

- Novartis (For project Sustainable Livelihoods for People at High Risk of Unemployment and the Community)

- Redington Limited

- Apollo Foundation Total Health (For project Total Health)

- Mindspace Business Parks REIT (For project Durgam Chevu Lake Transformation)

- Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt. Ltd. (For project Aarogya)

- Marico (For project Jalashay- Watershed Programme)

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards' Special Awardees for 2024 are:

* Annamrita Foundation - The CSR Journal's Food for Social Change

* Wockhardt Foundation - The CSR Journal's Leader in Health & Community Wellbeing Award 2024

* Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) - The CSR Journal's Skill-a-Nation Pioneer and Leadership Award 2024

* SBI Foundation

We extend heartfelt gratitude to our partners for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024. The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 is presented by The CSR Journal, India's leading print and digital news organisation in the Corporate Social Responsibility domain in association with Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation, our Principal Partner Reliance Industries Limited and is powered by the Aakshya Infra Projects Private Limited, MSRDC, CIDCO and Maharashtra Tourism.

Our Esteemed Partners:

Official Partners: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MAHAGENCO), Mangrove Foundation, Paradigm Realty, MMRDA, MIDC, SLUM Rehabilitation Authority Brihanmumbai and MHADA

Venue Partner: Jio World Center

TV Partners: ABP News and ABP Majha

Digital Partner: ABP Live

Knowledge Partners: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Associate Partners: Playbox TV and Microscan

PR Partner: AdFactors PR

Gift Partners: Karma Art Gallery and MiRa Gifting Solutions

Travel Partner: Tibro Tours Pvt Ltd

Design Partner: Pixburg

Talent Partner: Live Clefs and On Call Entertainment

