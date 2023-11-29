Honouring Healthcare Heroes - Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Celebrates Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards - 2nd Edition

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 29: At the second edition of the Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation's prestigious Medical and Healthcare Excellence Awards, Rs. 90 lakhs were awarded to medical professionals for their invaluable contribution towards the health and well-being of our society.

The event, held in New Delhi, was graced by the presence of Guest of Honour Sonali Bendre which was hosted by Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman of the SJF and Chairman and Managing Director of Cosmo First Ltd. The ceremony honoured healthcare luminaries, highlighting the ever-evolving landscape of medical contributions and innovations. The event also featured a captivating performance by Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his talented sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Citing the words of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the awards recognized doctors' courage, selflessness, and resilience during unprecedented times. Their commitment extends beyond healing, instilling hope and fortitude into society. Hence, it is not just a duty; it's a profound necessity for society to express utmost respect and heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical community.

The second edition drew attention with over 1000 entries including 12 Padma awardees, demonstrating a growing commitment to recognizing exceptional contributions. Awards totalling Ninety Lakhs Rupees were conferred across various categories:

Winners of the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards 2023 are:

1. INR 50 Lakhs for Excellence in Medicine and Healthcare Award

- Prof. (Dr) Jeyaraj Durai Pandian - Professor & Head of Neurology and Principal/Dean / Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab

2. INR 10 Lakhs for Emerging Young Leader in Medicine and Healthcare Award

- Dr Karan Madan - Additional Professor, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine /All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

- Dr Deepak Padmanabhan- Cardiac Electrophysiologist/Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, Karnataka

3. INR 10 Lakhs for Exemplary Leadership in Rural Medicine and Healthcare Award

- Dr Regi M George and Dr Lalitha Regi - Managing Trustee and Trustee /Tribal Health Initiative, Sittilingi, Tamil Nadu

4. INR 10 Lakhs for Smt. Gayatri Jaipuria Women's Medicine and Healthcare Excellence Award

- Prof. (Dr) Pratibha Singhi- Professor & Head of Department of Paediatric Neurology / Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, Haryana

5. INR 10 Lakhs for Shri Ashwini Kumar Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Award

- Prof. Gursaran Pran Talwar, Director Researcher / Talwar Research Foundation, New Delhi

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman SJF and Chairman & MD of Cosmo First Ltd. stated, "In the spirit of my father, Sitaram Jaipuria's profound humanitarian values, we gather to celebrate our medical heroes. These exemplary doctors, akin to visible gods on Earth, have made it their life's mission to heal and uplift humanity. They embody the true essence of medicine and compassion."

He further added, "Through the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to these healthcare warriors who often work selflessly, sacrificing their comfort for the well-being of others. This recognition is a testament to their indomitable spirit, a reminder that their devotion to serving humanity never goes unnoticed."

