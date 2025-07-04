Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik Leads Seminar on "Psychology of Obesity" at Ahmedabad Management Association

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 4: Amidst the global rise in obesity, Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik guides audiences at AMA on eating right, staying disciplined and making informed lifestyle choices.

"Sustainable weight loss starts in your kitchen and not in the fancy diets," said Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik at Ahmedabad Management Association Seminar on Psychology of Obesity.

In what was an informative seminar at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik, founder of Aura the Diet Clinic, made a number of rewarding points about the "Psychology of Obesity."

Kaushik remarked, "For sustainable weight management, you don't require strict diets or expensive diet plans. It begins with altering your everyday food with healthier alternatives."

He added that long-term fitness happens through small and habitual swaps such as having dahi poha, and simply adding healthy salads to your meal.

To build on that thought, Kaushik shared healthy recipes for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, and more. He touched on simple dietary replacements such as sprouts dhokla over besan dhokla, oats methi muthiya instead of besan muthiya, and more.

"Trying these healthy recipe alternatives over your regular meals will help you feel full for longer, while also losing weight, unlike fad diets," said Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik.

Plus, throughout the seminar, he outlined several actionable health concepts and reliable knowledge with over 300 engaged listeners.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Hons (Dr) Kaushik said, "I focused on self-motivation, kept myself mentally prepared, learnt self-discipline and that was my transition from a 110 kg unhealthy person to a healthier man weighing 82 KG."

He followed with, "I worked on sustainable health changes. It is not about losing weight, but maintaining it for long is what matters the most."

Kaushik also summarized a wealth of practical suggestions from his nutritional experience, such as having warm or lukewarm water for digestion, and utilizing fennel seed's water as natural additives, black raisins water, and pure raw garlic for cholesterol as well as amla for vitamin C.

He mentioned, "Small lifestyle changes can give you huge results in preventing obesity."

Kaushik further warned about the unhealthy lifestyle patterns you must avoid to prevent obesity:

"You need to be disciplined - that is the key to sustaining weight," added Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik. "Anything you include into your lifestyle makes you obese -- like if every day you're eating packets and snacks, it adds to the calories, affecting your weight."

Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik also expressed his gratitude for being part of a seminar, alongside respected panelists such as RJ Devaki, Dr. Parag Shah, Dr. Himanshu Desai, Dr. Dhiren Ganjwala, Dr. Maitreya, and Dr. Aalap Shah.

About Aura - The Diet Clinic

Aura - The Diet Clinic, founded by Hons (Dr) Saurabh Kaushik in 2019, is one of the most trusted diet clinics in Ahmedabad, Near Iskcon Temple SG Highway

Aura is dedicated to offering customized diet plans for various nutrition needs - from weight loss, weight gain, to PCOS management, diabetes management, and more. Kaushik had his own battles with obesity and lifestyle diseases, which led to his transformative weight loss journey.

He has successfully assisted thousands of people across the globe through Online/In-Person Consultations. Being a lifestyle coach making positive lifestyle changes and altering their diet habits for over 5+ years.

Aura does not focus on quick fixes or fad diets. Instead, certified dietitians at Aura the Diet Clinic aim at sustainable weight management with healthy food choices and balanced diet plans.

About Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA)

Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is a recognized management institution and one of the founder member associations of the All-India Management Association. Known for its excellence, this organization is ISO 9001 certified and the government of Gujarat (Gujarat) approved for management training.

It has a rich history of more than 57 years, and operates from the center of its 30,000 sq. meters campus in Ahmedabad, together with the distinguished institutions of IIM, Gujarat University. AMA has been the recipient of 20 awards as the best local management association and provides value added professional programs that are innovative, affordable, need-based and offered to over 3000 individual and 400 institutional members across India.

www.aurathedietclinic.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)