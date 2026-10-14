Hospitality Connect 2026 Redefines Connectivity: Exponential Real Estate World's Landmark Event Draws 300+ Elite Stakeholders

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], October 14: Exponential Real Estate World, India's curated premium platform uniting elite professionals from the real estate and infrastructure ecosystem, successfully hosted Hospitality Connect 2026 on Saturday, 10 October 2026, at Hotel Ginger, near Mumbai Airport, Vile Parle East. What was envisaged as a focused gathering of 150 VIP personalities evolved into a landmark networking event attended by over 300 outstanding professionals from the hospitality industry, redefining connectivity and collaborative problem-solving for the sector.

Founded by Promoter and Founder Mr. Nikhil Shah, Exponential Real Estate World is a five-year-old accountable platform that brings together 53 elite members representing diverse segments of real estate and infrastructure. The platform is dedicated to solving the critical challenges faced by the hospitality industry. Hospitality Connect 2026 extended this vision by uniting the four key pillars of the hospitality ecosystem on a single platform: hotel owners and restaurant chain owners; architects and designers specialising in hospitality; real estate developers; and procurement officers.

The event was structured as a working day rather than a ceremonial conference. Handled by veteran business entrepreneur and co-founder Mr. Nikhil Jalan of Nikhil Winfra Systems, the entire event flow, line-up, and coordination of the elite guest list were curated and impactfully executed by him. It featured expert panel discussions on pressing industry challenges, a curated exhibition of distinctive products and services from member companies, and a high-intensity networking arena designed for face-to-face engagement that converts into business mandates and partnerships.

A highlight of the programme was an elaborate and insightful presentation by Mr. Girish Wankhede on Online Reputation Management and Crisis Management for the hospitality industry. The session addressed the critical importance of building, protecting, and strategically managing brand reputation in the digital age, along with practical frameworks for handling crises effectively, a subject that resonated strongly with hotel owners, restaurant chains, and other stakeholders present.

The response exceeded all expectations. Prominent personalities who graced the occasion included the Chief Guest of the afternoon session, Shri Paramjit Singh Ghai, VP- Hotel and Restaurant Association- Western India ; Shri Vijay Shetty, President of AHAR, along with four members of his executive committee; Guest of Honour Ar. Khozema Chitalwala, Principal Architect of Designers Group and one of India's foremost hospitality design specialists and H.G. Dr Surdas Prabhu ji, the Spiritual Leader, Trustee and the President of the ISKON Kharghar Temple. The evening session was elevated by the presence of the Chairman and Founder of Pride Hotels Group as Chief Guest. Board members of Exponential Real Estate World, including Ar. Naushir de Vitre and Ar. Samarth Das, along with other senior architects, spent more than three hours at the venue, visiting every stall, interacting with exhibitors, and engaging deeply with participants.

Leading architects such as Alan Abraham and Mihir Desai were among the many distinguished professionals who participated actively. A unique and widely appreciated element of the event was the presentation of a personalised photograph of each participant, a thoughtful gesture that received unanimous praise and added a memorable personal touch to the professional gathering.

Feedback from attendees was uniformly overwhelming. Multiple participants described the platform as unlike anything they had encountered in their careers, highlighting the rare combination of elite professionals from across the hospitality-real estate continuum, genuine accountability, and a focused intent to solve industry challenges. Many called Exponential Real Estate World India's number one platform for elite professionals representing different segments of real estate and hospitality, and urged the organisers to continue hosting such events.

Mr. Nikhil Shah, Promoter and Founder of Exponential Real Estate World, said, "Hospitality Connect 2026 has been a defining moment for us. We set out to create a reliable, accountable platform that brings every critical stakeholder of the hospitality industry under one roof so that challenges can be understood and solved together. The response and the quality of engagement have validated our belief that curated, high-intent gatherings create real business value. We are deeply thankful to every participant who made this event a success beyond our imagination. This is just the beginning. We look forward to organising similar high-impact connects for the healthcare and education industries in the near future."

Event curation was led by Mr. Tusharr Vyas, with marketing and promotional support from Mr. Mansoor Ali and Mr. Girish Wankhede, who also serves on the Executive Committee of Exponential Real Estate World.

Entity One ESPL has been instrumental in handling all social media management, brand management, publications, and performance marketing for Exponential Real Estate World. The agency played a key role in driving comprehensive pre-event coverage generation and post-event coverage with prominent news portals, ensuring strong visibility and narrative amplification around the platform's initiatives.

Hospitality Connect 2026 has firmly established Exponential Real Estate World as a force that is redefining how the hospitality and real estate ecosystems connect, collaborate, and create commercial outcomes.

Exponential Real Estate World is a Mumbai-based networking and knowledge platform that unites elite real estate professionals, architects, designers, developers, and allied experts through high-impact physical meets and summits. Founded by Mr. Nikhil Shah, the platform is built on accountability, knowledge sharing, and the creation of genuine business opportunities.

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