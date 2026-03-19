House of Hiranandani Partners with Devgn CineX to Launch Luxury Cinema Experience at Thane's Largest Township

VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: House of Hiranandani today joined hands with actor Ajay Devgn to open Devgn CineX at The Walk, Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The multiplex begins operations on March 19 with the screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This is the first time that one of the largest townships in Thane is hosting a multiplex.

The multiplex is located at Bellona Tower within The Walk. It comprises five screens with a combined seating capacity of 953, and is equipped with Dolby sound and digital projection technology. The multiplex was inaugurated by Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman, House of Hiranandani and Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Co-founder of Devgn CineX and Chairman of Panorama Studios along with other key dignitaries; in a ceremony that included diya-lighting and a walk through of the cinema hall.

Hiranandani Estate spans 375 acres and houses over 10,000 families across 150-plus residential towers. The area also hosts offices of major employers including Tata Consultancy Services and WeWork.

The Walk has over 35 retail, dining, and wellness outlets. Devgn CineX, formerly NY Cinemas, currently operates 57 screens across 19 locations in cities including Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, and Mumbai.

Harsh Hiranandani, Director, House of Hiranandani, said the addition of the multiplex strengthens the township's lifestyle and community infrastructure. "Hiranandani Estate today houses over 10,000 families, with schools, hospitals, offices and retail all within the development. A multiplex was the missing piece in completing the entertainment and leisure ecosystem for the community, and we are pleased to partner with Devgn CineX to bring this experience to the township," he said.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Co-founder of Devgn CineX and Chairman of Panorama Studios, shared, "Devgn CineX was created with the vision of delivering a luxury cinema experience to audiences across India. We are delighted to partner with House of Hiranandani to bring this cinematic destination to Thane's vibrant community at The Walk, Hiranandani Estate. This collaboration allows us to serve a large community of cinema lovers with world-class entertainment right in their neighbourhood, and we look forward to welcoming audiences starting with the inaugural screening of Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 19."

About House of Hiranandani

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry.

House of Hiranandani's influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors, including commercial, retail and healthcare embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond.

With a track record boasting 51 + million. sq.ft. developed area, 27,041 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted. House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 14.76 million sq. ft of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities.

About Devgn CineX

Devgn CineX, formerly known as NY Cinemas, is a next-generation cinema brand founded by Ajay Devgn. Blending cinematic heritage with advanced projection technologies and seamless digital platforms, the brand is redefining luxury cinema experiences in India.

Devgn CineX currently operates 57 screens across 19 locations, with a presence in cities including Bhuj, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Guwahati, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, and Mumbai, with the latest launch at The Walk, Hiranandani Estate.

Beyond movie exhibition, Devgn CineX also offers spaces for private events, corporate gatherings, celebrations, and special screenings, creating unique cinematic venues for memorable experiences.

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