House of Masaba Onboards MoEngage to Drive Centralized Omnichannel Engagement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: House of Masaba, a renowned fashion and apparel brand, has adopted MoEngage as its customer engagement partner. Acquired by ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail) around 2.5 years ago, the brand has grown 5X in that period and is set to close in 2024 with a net ARR of Rs 150 Crores.

With plans for an international market and category expansion, the brand clocked the need for a martech platform to enhance its customer engagement initiatives to match its growth pace.

Prior to using MoEngage, House of Masaba utilized multiple marketing tools to drive its engagement initiatives, i.e., one each for email, WhatsApp, SMS and push notifications.

"We realized that our customer engagement initiatives were working somewhat in silos. So we wanted a martech platform that could become a one-stop solution for us to drive consistent communications across the board. MoEngage converges all the customer data and insights and presents them in a single unified view that helps us understand our customers deeply. This has also led to us enhancing our retention rates and driving customer loyalty", said Siddhartha Agarwal, Chief of Staff at House of Masaba.

With MoEngage features like Merlin AI (MoEngage's generative AI engine), user analytics, Flows, Web push, and more, House of Masaba aims to drive contextual customer experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Venkat Thangi, Senior Director - Marketing at MoEngage, said, "Replacing multiple point solutions with an agile martech platform is essential for driving operational efficiencies in today's competitive environment. With minimal tech dependencies and a quick time-to-value, we at MoEngage have successfully assisted some of the largest consumer brands in achieving remarkable bottom-line results. We are excited to replicate this success with House of Masaba!"

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,350+ global consumer brands such as Adidas, Dominos, Nestle, Tanishq, Flipkart, Unilever, Samsung, Coca-cola, Starbucks, Birkenstock, Bisleri, Big Basket, Reliance Retail (Tira), Landmark Group, Lifestyle, Homecenter, Apparel Group, Max Hypermarket, More Supermarket, LIC, Karnataka Bank, IndusInd Bank, South India Bank, Thomas Cook, SOTC, Akasa Air, OYO, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. MoEngage was recognized as a Customers' Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report and a Strong Performer in the Forrester WaveTM: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 Evaluation. See how MoEngage's customer engagement platform can power your growth

About House of Masaba:

House of Masaba, is Masaba's signature design language, which exudes a playful and experimental aura, defying stereotypes and transcending conventions, by blending innovative silhouettes with effortless sophistication. House of Masaba's portfolio encompasses diverse clothing lines, such as Indian wedding solutions, festive wear and luxe resort wear, which are all imbued with the brand's distinctive hues, motifs, and aesthetics.

For More Information:

