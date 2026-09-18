House of McDowell's Soda Reimagines Yaari With 'Yaari Ki Nayi Vibe'

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: House of McDowell's Soda has unveiled 'Yaari Ki Nayi Vibe', its latest campaign featuring long-time brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan. Building on the brand's long-standing association with friendship, the campaign reflects a shift in how a new generation experiences yaari, moving beyond simply spending time together to creating experiences that make every get-together more memorable.

For House of McDowell's Soda, yaari has always been about an easy, instinctive connection between friends. With 'Yaari Ki Nayi Vibe', the brand takes this familiar territory forward, recognising that today's friendships are shaped by spontaneity, shared experiences and the constant desire to do something new together. The campaign captures this spirit through a simple idea: when friends come together, even an ordinary plan can turn into an experience worth remembering.

The new brand film brings this thought to life with Kartik Aaryan and his friends as an everyday plan takes an unexpected turn, with the twist of the McDowell's Soda can becoming the catalyst for new experiences. Set to a reimagined version of the iconic "Aao Twist Karein", the film gives a contemporary expression to a familiar cultural cue.

The campaign also marks a refresh of the McDowell's Soda visual identity, with a redesigned can featuring a more premium aesthetic and distinctive touches of orange, teal and silver. Together, the refreshed identity and new campaign signal a more contemporary expression of the brand while retaining its strong association with friendship.

Commenting on the campaign, Aanandita Datta, VP Marketing and Category Head, Diageo India, said: "Yaari has always been at the heart of House of McDowell's Soda. With 'Yaari Ki Nayi Vibe', we wanted to take that equity forward by reflecting how friendship is evolving today. It is no longer just about being together, but about the experiences you create and the memories you make along the way. This refresh gives that thought a bigger and more distinctive expression across our identity and communication."

Kartik Aaryan, brand ambassador, added: "For me, some of the best memories with friends come from plans that were never really planned. 'Yaari Ki Nayi Vibe' captures that feeling of taking an ordinary plan and turning it into something unexpected. That spontaneity is what makes the campaign feel very real to me."

Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said: "The House of McDowell's brand has undergone its most significant and comprehensive reinvention in years. The key task for the campaign was to signal this change. The House of McDowell's Soda can symbolically became the catalyst of the new, with every twist transporting our yaars into a world of new experiences and new energy."

Watch the brand film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTn_ZoY9TcY

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