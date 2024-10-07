Housing.com Unveils Mega Home Utsav 2024: Anticipating Over 53 Million Reach with Exclusive Festive Offers

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 7: Housing.com, India's No. 1 Real Estate App, is to announce its much-anticipated annual event, Mega Home Utsav 2024. Now in its eighth edition, the event will run from October 1 to November 15, 2024, featuring participation from over 4,200 esteemed developers and channel partners across 34 cities. Coinciding with the festive season, a period for high-value purchases including real estate, Housing.com will present an array of deals and investment opportunities to potential homebuyers. The event will be hosted online, reaching property seekers in major cities such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Indore, Nagpur, Nashik, Chandigarh, Goa, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kochi, Dehradun, Patna, Raipur, Surat, and Varanasi.

With demand for residential real estate at an all-time high, factors such as stable housing loan rates and a favourable policy environment serve as significant enablers for homebuyers. Last year, the Mega Home Utsav reached an impressive audience of over 48 million, while the Housing New Home 2024 (HNH'24) that took place during the Jan to March quarter, surpassed 50 million, marking it the biggest event in terms of sales, audience, and participant count.

Some of the key developer partners showcasing their properties are, Nyati Group, Casagrand Builder Private Limited, Western Constructions, Kedia Group, Ashoka Builders India Private Limited, and Kalpataru to name a few.

As part of Mega Home Utsav 2024, Housing.com is rolling out an array of exclusive offers and incentives for homebuyers. Key benefits include a Free EV Charging Port for all flats, pay 20% now and rest on possession payment plan, and flexible financing options. Buyers can secure a property with just 20% payment and enjoy no pre-EMI until possession. Additional perks include a free gold coin upon booking, a flat 9% discount, modern modular kitchens, semi-furnished interiors, free home automation, and attractive rental schemes, among other exciting offers.

"This year, we expect to engage an audience of over 53 million on our platform. Housing.com remains India's number one property destination, having maintained traffic leadership for close to three years. The Mega Home Utsav 2024 is more than just an event; it's an unparalleled opportunity for prospective homebuyers to explore a diverse range of property options and exclusive offers tailored to their specific needs," said Amit Masaldan, Chief Revenue Officer, Housing.com.

The Mega Home Utsav 2024 will feature exciting new initiatives, including Influencer Marketing videos that allow developers to collaborate with prominent social media influencers to market their properties, and the "Keeping it Real with Housing.com" podcast series, inviting customers to engage with audiences through a unique channel.

To maximize its reach, Housing.com will roll out an omni-channel marketing campaign through digital and traditional media. This includes digital sponsorships of Bigg Boss Season 18 and major cricket events like India vs. Bangladesh and India vs. South Africa matches on OTT-CTV platforms, complemented by impactful campaigns on Instagram and YouTube to boost engagement for Mega Home Utsav 2024.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com stands as India's premier full-stack proptech platform catering to homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. Housing.com provides comprehensive listings for a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. Company is backed by robust research and analytics, offering a spectrum of real estate services encompassing advertising, marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search & insights, virtual viewing, AR & VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services, and post-transaction support for both buyers and renters. Additionally, we offer a suite of online services through our Housing Edge brand, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords. With a presence in 24 tier-I and II cities, our mission is to simplify the home buying, selling, and renting journey for our valued customers. REA India is a group company of global proptech leader, REA Group of Australia that is over 20 Billion AUD company.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)